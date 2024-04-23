The Big Picture Star Wars: Episode I returns to theaters on May 3 for one day only, celebrating Anakin Skywalker's story.

Featurette showcases creators and cast reflecting on the prequel's impact and beginnings in 1999.

The Phantom Menace follows young Anakin's journey from Tatooine slave to becoming Darth Vader.

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace is about to return to theaters, allowing fans of the Star Wars franchise to experience the beginning of the Skywalker Saga once again on the big screen. The studio has released a new featurette to celebrate the fact that the prequel will be making its way to theaters on May 3, just in time to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4. The launch will be a part of a special event meant to celebrate the story of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and his legacy, with the entire Skywalker Saga returning to the big screen for a single day.

The new featurette from Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace starts out just like the original trailer for the prequel did, stating that every legend has a beginning. The video moves on to display George Lucas, the creator of the franchise, talking about what he wanted to achieve by exploring what the galaxy far, far away was like before the rise of the evil Empire. At the same time, some of the people who worked on the movie, such as Ewan McGregor and composer John Williams, can be seen talking about what made that particular story so special when it premiered in theaters in the summer of 1999.

The plot of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace follows a young Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Jedi Master, Qui-Gon Jinn. The duo is surprised to discover a young boy with a high Midi-chlorian count, Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd), living as a slave in the sands of Tatooine. Qui-Gon's decision to bring Anakin back to the Jedi Temple would change the galaxy forever, with the boy eventually becoming the powerful Darth Vader. The prequel also features the introduction of Ray Park as Darth Maul, a powerful Sith apprentice who wields a visually impacting double-blade lightsaber.

A New Look at 'The Acolyte'

The upcoming screenings of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace will include an exclusive look at The Acolyte, the upcoming Disney+ television series that will take place decades before the events of the prequel trilogy. Starring Amandla Stenberg, Dafne Keen and Carrie-Anne Moss, the show will follow a former padawan after she becomes a dangerous warrior. She will be recruited by her former Jedi Master to investigate a dark conspiracy taking place in the shadows of the galaxy, with the Jedi Order sensing a disturbance in the Force.

You can check out the new featurette from Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace below, before the movie returns to theaters on May 3: