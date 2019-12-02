Watch: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Cast Reacts to the Film’s Ending

0

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes out in a few short weeks, in case you’ve been living under the wreckage of a dead podracer for the past year and somehow haven’t heard about it. The long-awaited Episode 9 will bring the Skywalker saga of the Star Wars universe to a close, and considering that saga spawned a multi-billion dollar franchise that has remained popular for over forty years, expectations are understandably high.

Earlier today, the cast of the new film sat down at Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland to do a livestream Q&A with Star Wars fans across the internet, and inevitably the subject of the film’s ending came up. Rather than risk spoilers, the interviewer asked the cast to make the facial expression that best conveyed their feelings about the epic story’s ending. The result was… hilarious? Yeah, kind of hilarious.

Keri Russell and Kelly Marie Tran are looking to J.J. Abrams, presumably to see what faces Disney will allow them to make. Anthony Daniels and Naomi Ackie look confused by the question. Daisy Ridley’s expression suggests that the ending of the Skywalker saga is adorably silly, whilst the dual smoldering of John Boyega and Oscar Isaac indicate that the finale will be extremely sexy. Needless to say, I cannot wait to see this film. It’s by no means the legendary clip created earlier this year when Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Jacob Anderson were asked the same question about the end of the series, so I don’t get the feeling that the final film is bad. But I do get the feeling that nobody in the cast has actually seen it yet.

The rest of the Q&A was fairly light, with the cast sharing fun anecdotes and being generally charming. Daniels relates a story about him constantly almost toppling out of a landspeeder like a top-heavy piece of furniture during the filming of the now-infamous “They can fly now?!” scene, which is an image I never want to leave my head. Also, Daniels, who is the only actor to have appeared in all nine episodes of the main Star Wars series, reveals his favorite all-time scene (hint: it involves dunking on Han Solo).

Ridley shares what song she used to listen to every day to get her pumped up for filming, Boyega reflects on what he’ll miss the most now that the trilogy is coming to a close, and Isaac happily admits that his favorite Star Wars droid is the gronk droid (the trash can with legs). It’s worth noting that he answers the question immediately, which indicates this is a topic to which Isaac has devoted some thought.

You can watch the full Q&A video on the official Star Wars twitter account. The Rise of Skywalker opens on December 20.