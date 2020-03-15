‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Released on Digital Earlier Than Expected

Hey Star Wars fans, have we got some good news for you. Quite by surprise, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been released on digital earlier than expected. As such, the early arrival of the ninth and final film in Lucasfilm’s epic Skywalker saga means hanging out at home just got a lot better.

Variety confirmed The Rise of Skywalker‘s early release on digital platforms on Sunday, March 15 but it seems the film officially released early on Friday, March 13. The ninth chapter of the Skywalker saga was originally scheduled to hit digital retailers on March 17. Interestingly, there has been no official statement from Disney or Lucasfilm on the reasoning behind The Rise of Skywalker‘s early release. It’s within the realm of possibility a decision was made to release The Rise of Skywalker early —just like it was decided to release Frozen II early — due to many of us deciding to stay home and stay protected as growing concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus rise internationally. However, without an official statement, we just have to chalk this up as a great surprise for those of us who’ve been jonesing for something good as we hang out at home.

The Rise of Skywalker is currently available for purchase on Amazon, Apple TV and iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, FandangoNow, Movies Anywhere, and other digital retailers. Price points generally start at $19.99 for HD and $24.99 for 4K Ultra HD. The Rise of Skywalker is still scheduled for release in physical digital and 4K Ultra HD form as well as rent on March 31. The Star Wars feature also comes equipped with tons of bonus features, including a making-of documentary and rib-tickling blooper reel.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now available for purchase on digital. You can get even more Star Wars news and updates here.