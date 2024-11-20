Get ready to re-live the grand finale of Star Wars' "The Skywalker Saga" via Marvel Comics. The legendary comic book publisher has just revealed a comic adaptation of Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, the final chapter in Disney and Lucasfilm's somewhat contentious sequel trilogy. The upcoming limited comic series will directly adapt the events of the J.J. Abrams film, where Rey (Daisy Ridley) not only has to confront her complicated rivalry with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) but also has to stop the unprecedented resurgence of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).

According to Marvel, the comic adaptation of The Rise of Skywalker will be five issues long. The series will be written by Star Wars: Thrawn Alliances author Jody Houser and illustrated by Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren artist Will Sliney. The comic series will also be released in February 2025, the same month another Star Wars comic book series will debut. That series is Star Wars: Legacy of Vader, which follows Kylo Ren in between the events of Star Wars: Episode VII - The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker (and also officially confirms that Reylo is canon).

In addition to high praise from Marvel editor Mark Paniccia, who said Jody Houser's script "captures the impact of these iconic moments between the film's heroes and villains," Marvel also revealed some covers and pages for the Rise of Skywalker comic series' first issue. They all feature iconic imagery from the ninth main Star Wars movie, such as Kylo Ren's first sinister meeting with Emperor Palpatine and Rey's training with Leia (Carrie Fisher). You can check out the pages from the upcoming series below.

What Is 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' About?