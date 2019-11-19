New ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Images Reveal Familiar Faces and Franchise Newcomers

0

A host of new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker images have been revealed, offering a look at returning favorites and new faces alike. There’s Rey (Daisy Ridley) doing some lightsaber training, Poe (Oscar Isaac) commanding a squad that includes Finn (John Boyega) and Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), and a scarred-up Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) looking quite dashing. But we also get a first look at Oscar-nominated actor Richard E. Grant’s new character First Order Allegiant General Pryde, and another new look at Naomi Ackie’s new character Jannah, who appears to have a story linked with Finn.

There does appear to be a greater emphasis on teamwork this time around in contrast to The Last Jedi, but of course that’s kind of how trilogies work. You build up the team, split them apart, and then bring them back together so they then can discuss/hash out what each learned while apart.

J.J. Abrams is back behind the director’s chair this time around, working from a screenplay he co-wrote with Chris Terrio (Argo)—although as we recently learned, Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connelly have earned a “story by” credit via the WGA for their previous work on the film. Indeed, Trevorrow was originally selected to write and direct the final movie in this new Skywalker trilogy based on his work on Jurassic World and Safety Not Guaranteed, but he left Star Wars over creative differences, at which point Abrams was roped back into the franchise to finish the story he began.

We’ll find out soon enough how all these characters connect and what their endings look like, but for now take a peek at these new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker images below via EW. The film opens in theaters on December 20th.