‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Runtime Reveals It’s the Longest ‘Star Wars’ Movie Yet

It’s unofficially Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker week, and in addition to the final trailer and a great new poster, tickets for the film went on sale which in turn revealed just how long Star Wars 9 will be. According to AMC Theaters, the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker runtime is a whopping 155 minutes. That’s 2 hours and 35 minutes of Star Wars goodness, which makes it the longest Star Wars movie yet—besting The Last Jedi (a movie that is Good, Actually) by three minutes.

Here’s how The Rise of Skywalker runtime stacks up to the runtime of all the previous Star Wars movies:

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) -121 Minutes

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) -124 Minutes

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) -131 Minutes

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) -136 Minutes

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) -142 Minutes

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) -140 Minutes

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) -138 Minutes

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) -133 Minutes

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) -152 Minutes

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) -135 Minutes

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker (2019) -155 Minutes

While The Rise of Skywalker may be the longest of the bunch, it’s shorter than both Avengers: Endgame (181 minutes) and It: Chapter Two (169 minutes), so in terms of franchise “endings” for 2019, Star Wars isn’t pushing the limits of your bladder too far.

But this runtime also seemingly confirms that J.J. Abrams has locked his cut of The Rise of Skywalker, unless some last-minute changes occur that adjust it further. Indeed, Abrams was tweaking The Force Awakens fairly late in the game, adding a number of new scenes in reshoots, so it’s not outside the realm of possibility that this runtime changes.

For now, though, you can start mentally preparing for those opening night showings on December 20th. For even more, check out our trailer breakdown and comprehensive timeline of all things Star Wars.