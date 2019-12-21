‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Spoiler Review

0

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has opened in theaters and it is the culmination of a nine film Skywalker saga. Director J.J. Abrams returned to direct this installment after starting out this new trilogy with 2016’s Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens. Rise of Skywalker picks up after the events of Rian Johnson‘s Star Wars: The Last Jedi which caused a lot of divisiveness within the Star Wars fandom. From its treatment to Luke Skywalker to the death of Snoke to Canto Bight to “Leia Poppins”, fans either passionately defended or derided the installment and were left to wonder how Episode IX would turn out.

With Rise of Skywalker, Abrams co-writes the screenplay with Chris Terrio and directs a story that finds Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac), Chewbacca (Joona Suatomo), and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) teaming up to track down a device that will lead them to Emperor Palpatine, who they hope to defeat in time to save the galaxy from Sith rule once more.

In this Rise of Skywalker spoiler review, Collider’s John Rocha, Dorina Arellano, Mark Reilly and Dennis Tzeng are here to give you their to offer up their unfiltered, spoiler filled thoughts in this hour long discussion. They break down what they liked and didn’t like from the film. Offer their thoughts on some of the plot decisions, character choices, and storylines in the film. They also let you know if J.J. Abrams has stuck the landing.

