Released a year ago today, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was endlessly hyped in the pre-release build up. This wasn’t just the conclusion of the so-called sequel trilogy, which started with 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and continued with 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, all of the marketing materials reminded us, but was rather the spectacular finale to the entire Star Wars saga. (Movies like Rogue One and Solo weren’t canonically “saga” tales; they were Star Wars Stories.) Admittedly, that’s a lot of weight to rest on one movie’s shoulders, especially a movie that had a notoriously difficult production that saw the original director (Colin Trevorrow) fired during pre-production and his script almost entirely thrown out, only to be replaced by Force Awakens filmmaker J.J. Abrams and the screenwriter behind the abominable Justice League. Sure, they were in a tough spot, but movies have survived lofty expectations and changes in leadership before. After all, this was meant to be a victory lap, a way of tying up loose ends and ending the main Star Wars features in a place that felt emotionally satisfying and creatively dynamic.

Obviously, that didn’t happen. A year after its release, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker remains a low point for the Star Wars franchise and for big budget filmmaking in general. As it turns out, the saga didn’t end with a bang, but instead closed out with a whimper.

Watching Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker again, which isn’t something that I’d recommend, exactly, you can still feel yourself getting tricked into thinking that maybe you’d missed something the first time. That the movie will, like some other films, reveal itself to be more complicated and lovable than you initially expected. Maybe you just didn’t see it the first time because you were so caught up in what it was supposed to be that you didn’t appreciate it for what it was. Even though there were things that tripped my Spidey senses in the pre-release materials (why did they need to bring back the Emperor?), I was still optimistic. I loved Star Wars and firmly believe that the previous saga installment The Last Jedi is a total masterpiece and one of the best movies of the past decade. But a year ago, at the world premiere of the movie in Los Angeles, I was totally let down. And I’m still let down now.

Image via Lucasfilm

There were a number of baffling creative decisions made by Abrams and his collaborators. Many of them undid the hard work that Johnson had done in the previous film but just as many were boneheaded for completely separate reasons. Clearly time (and the lack thereof) must have been a factor; so many of the images and ideas were recycled from other places. A submerged Death Star was a part of the treatment that Abrams, Lawrence Kasdan and Michael Arndt had cooked up for The Force Awakens. The Emperor’s scary, spiky throne was a discarded design from original trilogy illustrator Ralph McQuarrie for Return of the Jedi. And a number of the story beats were simply Xeroxed whole cloth from the first films (Rey’s evil lineage; a wooded planet as the refuge of the Rebellion, sorry, Resistance, etc.) Everything was a copy of a copy and as such was dull and slightly worn. Even the actors felt removed from what they were experiencing. Just look at Oscar Isaac during the scene where the Rebellion hypothesizes how the Emperor has returned from the grave after being atomized in Return of the Jedi. His face says it all.

We have covered the ways that the film undid the Last Jedi, but it bears repeating (in brief) again: they reversed course on Rey’s parentage; discarded Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico; made Snoke a weird clone; rebuilt Kylo Ren’s helmet for no discernable reason; and mocked Holdo’s suicide run, amongst other things. For some Johnson’s film felt like a radical departure from The Force Awakens. That simply isn’t the case. It took the characters, ideas and themes and did something staggeringly original with them. There wasn’t a deliberate move to undermine any of the work that Abrams had done with the first film, instead expanding on what the new trilogy (and Star Wars in general) could fundamentally be. The specific plot points of The Rise of Skywalker makes it seem like Abrams was petty and spiteful and looked to erase all that Johnson had accomplished. It was a bad move.

There are other things that will also annoy you about The Rise of Skywalker – turning Poe (Isaac) into a morally bankrupt former criminal; establishing that an endless array of metal starships would be constructed and deployed on a planet defined by lighting strikes; that weird giant snake which would have been okay on The Mandalorian but doesn’t make a lot of sense in the conclusion of the saga; flying Stormtroopers. Even the flourishes that Abrams thinks are just fun, cool Star Wars-y things like the “lightspeed skipping” sequence early in the movie, just comes across as dumb and meaningless. Ditto the endless lightsaber fights between Rey and Kylo Ren. Conceptually the one where they are fighting while not physically close to one another is sort of neat, although it is built on a foundation laid by Johnson (and, again, doesn’t make a whole lot of sense). It’s all empty flash and it’s telling that the best thing to come out of Rise of Skywalker were two new planet dentations in the Disney theme park Star Tours attraction. When its only obligation was to be a literal ride, it was finally kind of fun.

Image via Disney/Lucasfilm

And it’s not like this kind of thing could have been wrapped up conclusively (and satisfactorily). Just a few months before The Rise of Skywalker debuted, Avengers: Endgame was released and somehow managed to be thrilling, frequently surprising popcorn entertainment that was also emotionally fulfilling and managed to conclude a storyline that had been threaded through more than 20 movies with verve and grace. It seemed nearly impossible, but Avengers: Endgame pulled it off. And what’s more, they made it seem relatively easy.

Unfortunately, The Rise of Skywalker is so disastrous that it retroactively ruins the otherwise wonderful sequel trilogy and the experience seems to have been so painful for so many of the actors (again: just look at Oscar Isaac’s face), that it’s doubtful any kind of additional exploration of these characters will ever come to light, on Disney+ or in future movies. Instead, The Rise of Skywalker just sits there, a big fat space egg in the middle of the franchise, begging you to ignore it but so bloated and destructive that it’s hard to look the other way. Star Wars will be fine (see: all of the exciting projects announced at the recent Disney Investor Day event) but the sting of The Rise of Skywalker will remain.

Share Share Tweet Email

'Cyberpunk 2077': Here's How PlayStation Players Can Get a Refund After Sony Pulled the Game From the PSN Store The customer is always right!