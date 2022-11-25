With the holidays right around the corner, everyone is rushing to make sure that they find the perfect gift for their loved ones. We know that finding the right present can be challenging, but luckily we have a deal for the Star Wars fans in your life. Whether you’re shopping for someone else or simply want to treat yourself, this Black Friday deal is for you!

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is the sequel series to the beloved, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The animated show follows a group of Clone Troopers after the events of Order 66, seen in Star Wars: The Revenge of the Sith. We’re happy to introduce a 4-Pack action figure set featuring Captain Rex, Captain Ballast, Captain Grey, and the Elite Squad Trooper.

These figures are a part of The Vintage Collection and stand 3.75 inches tall. The original price is $66.99 but with our affiliate link, the price is reduced to $43.99. That’s a nearly 35% discount! The figures are for children four years old and up, but make no mistake, the vintage packaging will make this a worthy addition to any adult’s Star Wars collection. The official Amazon description can be seen down below.

VINTAGE-INSPIRED PACKAGING: The Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch-scale classic Star Wars figure 4-pack features original Kenner branding ICONIC STAR WARS CHARACTERS: This action figure 4-pack is inspired by the characters in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and includes Clone Captain Rex (Bracca), Clone Captain Ballast, Clone Captain Grey, and Elite Squad Trooper figures presented on individual Vintage Collection cardbacks ENTERTAINMENT-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: The Star Wars The Vintage Collection special 4-pack comes with 10 detachable entertainment-inspired accessories, including helmets and blasters PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: These fully articulated figures feature poseable heads, arms, and legs, as well as premium design and detail COLLECTIBLE TOYS: Look for other Star Wars 3.75-inch scale The Vintage Collection figures and vehicles to collect, swap with friends, or give as gifts (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

