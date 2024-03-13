The Big Picture Seven Samurai directed by Akira Kurosawa revolutionized cinematic storytelling with its "Hero's Journey" template.

When Seven Samurai was released in Japan on April 26, 1954, it changed cinematic storytelling forever. Arguably the most famous film by the legendary Akira Kurosawa, Seven Samurai created the template that pretty much all "Hero's Journey" stories follow. A simple premise of a lone Ronin who agrees to protect a town of peaceful villagers is executed flawlessly in a nearly three and a half hour epic that is just as riveting today as it was 70 years ago. Seven Samurai is widely credited as one of the several films that popularized Feudal Japan as a setting and culture in storytelling, especially by today's standards with the recent widespread success of Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai and FX's Shōgun.

Seven Samurai is also consistently cited as a key influence for hit films that would go on to be just as influential as well. Some occasions even include full-on remakes, such as The Magnificent Seven which is considered a Seven Samurai set in the Wild West. Seven Samurai was also a well-cited influence for a filmmaker you may have heard of named George Lucas while he was making a little sci-fi film called Star Wars (or Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope for you younglings out there). Lucas himself and the many other creative minds who have worked with the Star Wars IP consistently refer to Seven Samurai as a major influence, even continuing to pay homage to Kurosawa's masterpiece to this very day.

A long, long time ago, before audiences across the globe had ever heard of the name Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Lucas sought to cast the lead star of Seven Samurai in not one, but two different roles for the original Star Wars film. The casting of said actor, unfortunately, was not meant to be, but it's still another fine example of just how influential Seven Samurai was on one of the most recognizable franchises ever made.

Toshirô Mifune was George Lucas' First Choice for a Major 'Star Wars' Role

There are so many factors as to why Seven Samurai has reigned supreme as an all-time classic. One of those factors is the remarkable performance of its lead star, Toshirô Mifune. Anyone familiar with Japanese filmmaking will instantly recognize Mifune as a frequent collaborator of Akira Kurosawa, having starred in over a dozen of the director's films. In addition to Seven Samurai, Toshirô Mifune also starred in The Hidden Fortress, another Kurosawa film that heavily influenced George Lucas' vision for Star Wars. Fans of Shōgun might also be interested in knowing that Toshirô Mifune played Lord Yoshii Toranaga in the 1980 adaptation of the novel, long before Hiroyuki Sanada's rightfully acclaimed portrayal in the FX version.

Though The Hidden Fortress was a slightly more influential force in terms of Star Wars, with the titular fortress itself being a key inspiration for the Death Star, Lucas has also cited Seven Samurai as his personal favorite entry in Akira Kurosawa's filmography. Since both films star Toshirô Mifune, it was only natural for him to be a prime candidate for Lucas' samurai-inspired space opera. The role that Lucas was hoping Mifune would be interested in wasn't just some random side character either, but an integral part of the original film and the future mainline entries of the franchise – Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Why Did Toshirô Mifune Turn Down Obi-Wan Kenobi in 'Star Wars'?

As fascinating a prospect as Toshirô Mifune joining the Star Wars galaxy is, it wasn't meant to be, as the actor would turn down the offer to play Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original film. This was revealed in a 2015 interview with Toshirô Mifune's daughter, Mika Mifune, who went on to explain that her father reportedly turned down the part due to concerns that the sci-fi setting would "cheapen the image of samurai":

"I heard from my father that he was offered the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but he was concerned about how the film would look and that it would cheapen the image of samurai, on which George Lucas had based a lot of the character and fighting style. At the time, sci-fi movies still looked quite cheap as the effects were not advanced, and he had a lot of samurai pride."

It's entirely understandable that Toshirô Mifune had a deep, pure reverence for the culture behind the samurai tradition, given that he starred in so many films about samurai. Mika Mifune's further context of what science fiction films looked like at the time is also a very valid point for her father's apprehension. In a pre-Star Wars world, the closest thing we had to large-scale commercial sci-fi IPs were the original Star Trek series and the Planet of the Apes films. Both great sci-fi franchises in their own right, but their early entries don't have that timeless quality that Star Wars would become so well-known for.

The part of Obi-Wan Kenobi would ultimately go to Lawrence of Arabia star Alec Guinness, and while the acclaimed performer was famously ambivalent towards the iconic role, he still proved to be a perfect fit for the part. If Toshirô Mifune was cast for the part, then that likely would have meant that we wouldn't have gotten Ewan McGregor cast as the younger version of Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels. Still, when Toshirô Mifune said no to playing Obi-Wan, George Lucas did make one more attempt to get the actor involved.

Toshirô Mifune Was Also Considered for the Part of Darth Vader

George Lucas' second attempt at getting Toshirô Mifune involved with Star Wars was to potentially cast him as the film's main villain, Darth Vader, who arguably is the most samurai-inspired character in the film. Vader's voice being dubbed over in post-production was already being considered, so likely means that Mifune's part would have been a voiceover rather than a physical role. Alas, this also didn't end up happening, with the part ultimately going to the great James Earl Jones. Mika Mifune would also corroborate this in her 2015 statement, though she didn't go into quite as much detail, stating, "So then, there was talk about him taking the Darth Vader role as his face would be covered, but in the end he turned that down too."

It's something of a shame that Toshirô Mifune never joined the world of Star Wars, especially seeing how his work was such a massive contributing factor to the franchise's creation. Though he may not have ever been directly involved with the series, his influence on the main films and beyond are still consistently present in Star Wars. One of many examples of that was the first-ever episode of Star Wars: Visions, where an ex-Sith Ronin that is clearly inspired by Toshirô Mifune's character in Seven Samurai defends a peaceful town from some nefarious raiders.

Seven Samurai is available to stream on Max.

