As great as online spaces can be for fans to bond over shared interests, it's no secret that they also have a darker side. Fans who feel entitled to own the identity of a franchise once considered "theirs" are not exactly a new phenomenon, as Star Wars can attest, but the use of social media has transformed what should be a fringe group of extremists into a movement in and of itself. Many of these hateful campaigns have since infiltrated spaces even outside those normally seen as part of geek culture, with Bridgerton being perhaps the most notable example, and they have proven actively harmful to both fans and creators alike.

For shows like The Lord of Rings: The Rings of Power, among others, the biggest casualties of such terrible hate speech are usually women, people of color, and LGBTQ groups, while the claims of “bad writing” make it difficult to discuss or criticize a show in actual good faith. Recently, some shows have taken it upon themselves to confront such a problem directly. Still, they need more explicit support from the studios, whose efforts can seem genuine but are usually misguided or inadequate. For these fandoms to survive, those involved in any form must denounce these hate campaigns for what they are while also promoting diversity and new progressive voices.

Toxic Fandoms Have a Long and Shameful History

Perhaps the most important aspect of fandom is that it remains an identity for many people. When you become so invested in a specific franchise due to its characters, world building, and lore, the passion fans have for it can be a major way in which you define your own values. In the right kind of spaces, this can create a sense of belonging, with conventions and film festivals each being great examples, but few things terrify people more than having those identities being threatened. This is true particularly for properties that had once been simply dismissed as “nerdy” but are now popular in the mainstream, like the fantasy and superhero genres, and go back many years. Many of the most toxic fandoms are also some of the biggest, and perhaps it’s somewhat inevitable that a large group will attract many people who use it to spread hate, but there is often a distinctive element of bigotry involved that goes beyond merely disappointing fans. The issue has grown so rapidly these days that even prominent filmmakers have taken notice and been repulsed by them, but it's also a problem that goes back much further than we might like to admit to ourselves.

One of the earliest examples of this playing out in real-time happened with the Star Wars prequels, which tried to appeal to a new generation in the late 1990s and early 2000s. In what must have felt like a shocking event at the time, actors like Jake Lloyd and Ahmed Best both received shocking levels of hate mail for their respective portrayals of a young Anakin Skywalker and Jar Jar Binks, respectively. While it can certainly be argued both characters were badly written, it was clearly not their fault, and projecting such vicious criticism led to tragedy later in life. In particular, Best struggled with deep depression in the aftermath of intense fan backlash, and it's often said that Jake Lloyd had a similar experience. Recently, however, his mother attributed his mental health struggles to a combination of familial issues and genetic factors, not directly caused by toxic fandoms. While it's good to know that that was not the main contributing factor for Lloyd, the worst side of fandom remains a worrying sign for upcoming shows like Skeleton Crew, whose diverse cast is largely composed of children.

The Internet Has Made Fandoms Into Cultural Battlegrounds

In more recent years, many fandoms have grown thanks to social media, but this also enables these hateful groups to spread, especially when done anonymously. One of the first notable examples of this in film circles occurred with the Star Wars sequel trilogy, where Kelly Marie Tran faced openly racist backlash for playing Rose. Shows that prioritized diversity in their casting, like The Acolyte did this year, also had to deal with similar complaints about “bad writing” that was not made in good faith, but this was not confined to Star Wars alone. On Amazon, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power helped expand the racial diversity in Middle Earth, but at the cost of dealing with the same bigoted complaints as other shows. The evolution of these hateful campaigns from a small group of toxic fans into a movement of its own has also led to them targeting shows that one would not normally associate with traditional nerd culture. As a romance, it's commonly accepted that a show like Bridgerton has an entirely different audience than science fiction or fantasy shows, yet it, too, was subjected to this kind of vitriol for daring to cast the book character Michael Stirling as Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza), with the character being queer as well as Black.

Another harmful notion that remains overlooked is how detrimental these attacks can be, not just to the cast and crew involved, but to industry surrounding entertainment as well. Using The Acolyte as a recent example, there are very valid reasons why the show was cancelled that had nothing to do with the racist, hateful campaigns, but the optics still allowed these hateful fans to portray it as a victory, feeling that it justified their own harassment. Similarly, the use of coded language about “bad writing” or “inconsistent canon” about these shows can make it difficult to offer genuine criticism.

Today, even the smallest pushback against the demographics of audiences or film critics can lead to a brutal hate campaign, as Brie Larson found out the hard way when she casually noted an absence of female critics during an interview. If franchises like these want a prosperous future, they need to not only leave these specific fans behind, but openly denounce them, doubling down on what they want their stories to be. Thankfully, we already have a taste of just how that might be achievable.

The Best Way To Combat Toxic Fans Means Not Giving Into Harassment

Among general audiences and the rest of fandom, many have questioned why the major studios behind these projects have not done more to criticize those who constantly engage in bad faith, and they are not the only ones. More recently, Jodie Turner-Smith publicly called out Disney for its unwillingness to help protect actors from such harm online following her role in The Acolyte this year. The answer we received in a recent bombshell report from Variety explains how many involved are clearly aware of the problem but seem to believe that denying these groups attention is the best solution. At first, that might not feel like a bad strategy, and it's easy to see why some studios might honestly have had good intentions. Today, however, it feels like ignoring the hate has only resulted in enabling such behavior, with hate groups perceiving the silence as evidence that they are "winning." Rather than implicitly emboldening them, fans and creators alike should be denouncing toxic fans when they get aggressive and spew prejudiced rhetoric.

To an extent, some shows have slowly started to catch on. As the article itself notes, the Rings of Power cast loudly denounced racist Tolkien fans during their first season and saw engagement with their show actually increase, which MGM Studios TV chief Vernon Sanders embraced with pride. Notably, the series did not suffer through the same issues during its recent second season. Other shows, like The Boys, have gone even further by using the show to denounce toxic fans explicitly, dropping any remaining subtlety to get their message across loud and clear. Social media monitoring efforts and more personal security measures are certainly a good start. Still, it seems quite clear that the best way to overcome the darkest corners of the fandom is to shine a light on them and have that sunlight act as the disinfectant. Now that studios have admitted to being aware of the problem, it's up to them to create a peaceful environment, one that will allow fans who love these properties to express that without the fear of reprisal that has split so many fandoms apart in the past several years. Without a clear effort, these toxic fans and bullies risk not only making fandom spaces intolerable but also lead to the franchises that they supposedly love fading into irrelevance.

The Acolyte is now streaming on Disney+ in the US.

