As a destination for all things Star Wars, the Star Wars Trading Post will officially open its new location in Downtown Disney on February 19th. Inspired by a hidden jungle Resistance base and with Rey’s iconic speeder displayed at the entrance, the old Rainforest Café location will be transformed to feature wares for sale including apparel, accessories, souvenirs, lightsabers, creatures and droids from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, as well as classic Star Wars and The Mandalorian.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and closure of the Disney theme parks in Southern California, the annual passholder program was ended with the promise to announce new membership offerings at a later date. In the meantime, those passholders with active passports as of March 14, 2020 will now be known as Legacy Passholders and will still be able to partake in limited time magical extras, as they are announced. Currently, along with a 30% savings on select merchandise at select Downtown Disney District and Buena Vista Street locations from Monday through Thursday through February 25th, being a Legacy Passholder means that you’ll have an opportunity to make a reservation to preview the Star Wars Trading Post from February 16th through 18th.

If you’re specifically looking to add to your collection and miss the opportunity to pick up a fun new sipper when it becomes available in the Disney Parks, you will be able to purchase the Paddy Frog light-up souvenir sipper (currently available at Docking Bay 7 and Ronto Roasters in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida), meant to resemble Jabba the Hutt’s own aquarium, at the Trading Post. Select items direct from the planet of Batuu will also be available online at ShopDisney.com, as well as inspired designs. The all-new streetwear collection of comfy clothes featuring Grogu, aka The Child, is comprised of t-shirts, leggings, hats, a backpack and more.

After a brief stint inside of WonderGround Gallery, the move of the Star Wars Trading Post to the Rainforest Café location will allow for WonderGround to also re-open on February 19th, with its unique collection of art, housewares and fashion items.

With the Disney theme parks in Southern California shut down since March 14, 2020, Disney has tried to provide various opportunities for fans, in as safe a manner as possible. As a reminder, if you are going to take advantage of any of these offerings in the Downtown Disney district, please note that guests ages 2 and older must wear a face covering and there are physical distancing requirements and hand-washing stations in the surrounding area.

