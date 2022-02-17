In 1978, the widely maligned Star Wars Holiday Special hit the airwaves, in the process producing a creative nadir for the then-nascent Star Wars franchise. However, one lasting positive effect from this project was a hand-drawn animated segment that introduced the world to Boba Fett. Two years later, this cunning bounty hunter would debut in his much more famous live-action form in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Initially an anomaly for how characters in this saga would be introduced, Fett has turned out to be a precursor to animated individuals getting translated into live-action forms, with some faring better in this process than others.

The next prominent Star Wars individual to first premiere in the medium of animation was the prequel-era adversary General Grievous. This Separatist foe would debut in “Chapter 20”, a 2004 installment of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars cartoon. Voiced in his initial appearance by Joe DiMaggio, Grievous was given an appropriately bombastic entrance, one evoking a slasher movie adversary rather than Darth Vader. In this episode and the other Clone Wars stories, the flexibility and stylized quality of hand-drawn animation allowed Grievous to be as vicious and spry of a killer as the writers wanted him to be. The original incarnation of Grievous was truly something that could only exist in animation.

When translated to the flesh-and-blood world of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (albeit one brought to life through the heavy use of green screens), Grievous was noticeably different. For one thing, his white cloak had been replaced by a black cape, while a more noticeable difference was a shift to him being more cowardly. Rather than a figure who can crawl up walls and dispatch Jedi without hesitation in Tartakovsky’s cartoon, Grievous, now that he was confronting characters like Anakin Skywalker who had to live on for multiple movies, was as prone to running away from conflict as he was to cough.

There isn’t much in the way of similarities between Boba Fett and General Grievous as characters, but they do share a common element of being humanoid figures covered from head to toe. Fett may wear Mandalorian armor and Grievous may be plastered in cyborg enhancements, but neither are straightforward unmasked human figures like Luke Skywalker or Count Dooku. This established a precedent of more stylized and alien-looking characters being the most appropriate to debut in animation first before bringing them into live-action. While it can be costly and a scheduling pain to organize the animated debut of Star Wars human characters set to be portrayed by recognizable actors, Fett and Grievous, with their covered faces and bodies, didn’t pose this problem. Plus, their heightened appearances lent themselves naturally to animation.

Initially, Fett and Grievous were just anomalies in how Star Wars characters got introduced. However, once Disney bought the Star Wars franchise and kickstarted a whole slew of new projects across various media platforms, it was only a matter of time before animated characters began to make their way into live-action media. The most high-profile early instance of this came with Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, with this Oscar-winner portraying a figure from a season five story arc on Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Translating Gerrera from one medium to another was aided by the long amount of time that had occurred between his Clone Wars and Rogue One appearances. In the interim, Gerrera’s appearance had changed drastically to reflect his many sacrifices in battle, including him losing his legs and his lungs being so damaged that he has to stay in a pressure suit. The appearances of these two iterations of Gerrera were so drastically different-looking that, even after Whitaker was prominently featured in early Rogue One marketing materials, die-hard Star Wars fans had no idea he was reprising a familiar role until his character’s name was revealed shortly before this film’s release.

The next Star Wars Story entry, Solo, would continue to introduce more animated characters into live-action forms by debuting the Pyke’s species. The Pyke’s had first appeared five years prior on a Clone Wars episode through a syndicate partnering up with Darth Maul’s ambitious plans as a crime lord. Appearing with gigantic triangular heads and long whiskers evoking the appearance of catfish, these critters were another instance of a Clone Wars alien species that leaned into the heightened visual possibilities of animated storytelling.

By contrast, the Pyke’s seen in Solo had smaller heads and more restrictive masks, with little of the brightly colored skins or aquatic features previously associated with these aliens. This was likely done to fit into the grimmer, grounded aesthetic of Solo reinforced by qualities like Bradford Young’s cinematography. The toned-down visual qualities of the Pyke’s here evoke how the live-action version of General Grievous was similarly parred down from his animated counterpart. The Pyke’s would return as central foes for The Book of Boba Fett and even get unmasked here to reveal faces more fish-like and in like with their Clone Wars appearance, even if the smaller heads and more humanoid faces are a noticeable departure from their original look.

Speaking of Disney+ Star Wars shows, this is really where live-action versions of animated Star Wars characters have begun to thrive. Clone Wars producer Dave Filoni has written and directed several episodes of this program that have managed to involve fixtures of that earlier animated program leaping into live-action. This included Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan, who was portrayed by her original voice actor Katee Sackhoff. Whereas Gerrera was able to look drastically different from his animated counterpart, Bo-Katan was the spitting image of the CG version of the character, right down to her eyebrows and eye colors.

The dedication to fidelity is admirable, but Bo-Katan didn’t quite look right. For one thing, translating the Clone Wars eyebrow designs to live-action missed a step. She just looked too unchanged for a normal human who’s been existing in the galaxy for decades. Rather than use a live-action incarnation to employ new exciting designs for Bo-Katan, The Mandalorian opted to do a direct translation of her cartoon appearance into a flesh-and-blood world. In the process, the program revealed a disappointing lack of imagination. Sackhoff was clearly game for the role, but putting visual adherence to the past as a top priority hurt her character.

Ahsoka Tano fared a bit better in her live-action iteration, though, unlike Bo-Katan, the Mandalorian artists had some precedent when it came to realizing characters like Tano in live-action. Her species, Togruta, were previously realized in live-action through characters like Shaak Ti in the prequel trilogy. Tano did not look like an exact doppelganger of Ti, but that earlier figure offered some guidance on how to apply the character’s makeup, how to light the orange skin tone of Ahsoka, and other visual qualities. Plus, making this version of Tano a decidedly older person compared to the kid who called Anakin Skywalker “skyguy” allowed for this character to offer something new.

The positive track record of cartoon aliens getting translated into live-action forms in Star Wars media continued with one of the most recent examples of this trend: Cad Bane’s cliffhanger cameo on The Book of Boba Fett. Showing up as somebody who works for the Pyke Syndicate, Bane doesn’t just look solid in his live-action form in terms of texture, it’s also cool that he doesn’t look exactly the same as his Clone Wars counterpart. It’s been decades since that intergalactic conflict and Bane’s been through a lot of different employers. His more cracked voice is matched by a paler skin tone and cracks across his face. This is an older, wearier, but no less ruthless Bane. The unique flourishes to his face are a nifty twist on the prospect of seeing Bane realized as a live-action character.

The history of translating Star Wars cartoons character into live-action forms has not been a perfect one. Sometimes, it’s left committed performers like Katee Sackhoff stuck with costume and makeup choices that put fidelity to the source material above everything else, to disappointing results. In these cases, it’s clear that the attempt at bringing a beloved character from one form of expression to another has gone awry. By being so slavishly devoted to details that could only be accomplished in animation, live-action properties like The Mandalorian hinder their own stories while missing out on the opportunities for unique visual interpretations.

Daring to make something different when bringing these characters to the world of flesh-and-blood performances is risky, certainly. But the danger of incurring the wrath of Star Wars fans is well worth it if you manage to deliver something interesting. Putting what Saw Gerrera, Cad Bane, and even Boba Fett need for their own live-action stories above doing a 100% translation of their animated counterparts is so far the closest thing this franchise has for a recipe on how to realize these kinds of characters. Hopefully, this track record will be remembered when future Star Wars properties inevitably opt to translate animated figures like Embo and Hondo Ohnaka to live-action projects.

