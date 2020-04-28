The Pros and Cons of Buying This Classic ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Sit-Down Arcade Cabinet

The item in question, which you could buy if you so wish: An Arcade1Up Star Wars trilogy arcade cabinet, rendering all three classic games with an actual bench seat and the special fighter pilot-navigating controller, just like when you could play it in arcades. Cost: $500, or $47/month. And now, an objective, measured look at whether you should buy this or not.

Pro:It’s very obviously dope as hell.

Con:You need to spend your money on necessities like food and furniture.

Pro: This Star Wars trilogy arcade cabinet is absolutely essential, given how dope as hell it is.

Con: Okay, fine, it is “dope as hell,” but there’s no way it’s actually like the original. Nostalgia is clouding your memory.

Pro: Arcade1Up has a sterling reputation for impeccable restorations of arcade games, delivering those nostalgic thrills while often offering multiple games in the same cabinet and other modern upgrades that, dare I say, improve upon any nostalgic memory you’ve concocted vis-a-vis the original Star Wars trilogy.

Con: …

Pro: You okay?

Con: Yeah, just gimmie a sec! I, uh, well, the seat is probably uncomfortable, and the controller is probably —

Pro: The seat, a first to this particular restoration of these games (Arcade1Up’s previous version is stand up), is outfitted with lovely faux leather, and the controller is a perfect restoration of the four-button joystick. You will feel like you are destroying TIE Fighters in a damn X-Wing, and it will feel dope as hell.

Con: …can I buy two?

Thus concludes our objective analysis. If you wish to draw your own conclusions, the place to buy such a thing is here. Below, the official Arcade1Up spiel of this dope as hell product. And for more video game goodies, check out these upcoming release dates.