To announce the return of the original Star Wars trilogy to movie theaters in 1997, a clever trailer was produced that kicked off with footage from A New Hope being shown on a tiny TV. “For an entire generation,” a momentous announcer voice booms, “people have experienced Star Wars the only way it's been possible: through the TV screen." After a momentary pause, the announcer then proclaims, "But if you've only seen it this way, you haven't seen it at all." The TV on-screen promptly explodes and the sprawling frames fill up with imagery from the original Star Wars movie, with an explosive soundtrack to accompany it.

This memorable piece of marketing drove the point home: there’s only one way to see Star Wars and that’s in a movie theater. Decades later, even with all the advancements of home video, there’s really no other way to watch these movies than on the big screen. General audiences seem to concur with this sentiment given the unexpectedly exceptional box office results of a recent 40th-anniversary theatrical re-release of Return of the Jedi. Such lucrative numbers should be more than enough to bring back the rest of the original Star Wars trilogy to cinemas.

'Star Wars' Re-Releases Have Often Proven Successful

Nothing speaks louder in Hollywood than money. In this respect, the upsides to the prospect of theatrically re-releasing Star Wars movies should be something that rings throughout the ears of Mouse House executives. Throughout history, opportunities to see Star Wars features on the big screen again have attracted hordes of moviegoers to theaters.

Look no further than 1997, a year when the original Star Wars trilogy was re-released to theaters to stoke audience excitement for the then-upcoming The Phantom Menace. These productions, though decades old by the time the 1990s rolled around, still scored major box office numbers. In fact, the 1997 reissue of A New Hope secured the biggest January opening weekend in history, a record it would hold onto until Cloverfield in 2008. That year’s reissues of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi also scored impressive box office hauls, further solidifying the appeal of seeing these movies theatrically.

Even lesser Star Wars movies tend to make some coin when they go back to theaters. Back in 2012, The Phantom Menace returned to theaters in digital 3D. This was an event that occurred before the resurgence of goodwill that’s been extended toward the Prequel Trilogy in recent years. At the start of the 2010s, The Phantom Menace was still mired in negative publicity. However, even jokes about Midichlorians couldn’t stop over $22 million worth of domestic moviegoers from seeing this reissue in its February 2012 opening weekend. If The Phantom Menace could make that kind of cash in 2012, then it shouldn’t be a surprise that a much more beloved movie like Return of the Jedi would prove to be such a moneymaker in 2023.

‘Star Wars’ Needs To Remind People of Its Importance on the Big Screen

Based on the past, reissuing other Star Wars movies back into theaters would be a highly profitable exercise. However, there are other urgent reasons to re-release these sci-fi titles that are specifically rooted in the here and now. Specifically, bringing back titles like A New Hope to multiplexes everywhere would further remind moviegoers that Star Wars is a franchise that belongs on the big screen. As late as 2017, that concept would’ve been thought of as a no-brainer. However, the landscape of streaming-influenced entertainment has made that previously obvious piece of information a bit harder for general audiences to accept.

In the modern world, costly Star Wars TV shows drop regularly on Disney+. Covering a wide array of different time periods in this franchise’s history, these programs offer on the small screen the kind of excitement and spectacle that used to be exclusive to movie theaters. In an age where The Mandalorian and Andor are so ubiquitous in pop culture, it couldn’t hurt to go back into the past and remind people that this galaxy far, far away originated in movie theaters. After all, Disney is planning to launch a slew of theatrical Star Wars movies in the near future. Much like how those 1997 reissues paved the way for the prequels, it couldn’t hurt to reaffirm the value of Star Wars on the big screen before the next chapter of this saga’s theatrical history begins.

Plus, above all else, these movies just sing whenever they’re projected on the silver screen in a communal setting. These are larger-than-life stories that deserve an equally sprawling canvas to be experienced on. Plus, getting to emotionally bond with other people during one of these theatrical showings and even experiencing newcomers to this franchise discover the magic of Star Wars…it doesn’t get any better than that. Though toxic fanbases online may disagree, the beauty of Star Wars is how it can bring people from all walks of life together. Such a wonderful accomplishment is especially palpable when these original Star Wars features are exhibited and viewed in a theatrical environment.

The Time Is Now for ‘Star Wars’ Movies To Return to the Big Screen

Right now, it looks unclear, even after that strong Return of the Jedi box office haul, whether or not further Star Wars reissues will populate movie theaters. Disney isn’t much for randomly throwing its titles back on the big screen, (just ask 20th Century Fox). It’s also difficult to tell if other vintage Star Wars movies will flourish financially without a major anniversary underlining the occasion. That 40th-anniversary event really made the Return of the Jedi reissue feel super special.

Still, even if such plans aren’t on the docket right now, they should be. History is rife with examples of the original Star Wars movies reaffirming their pop culture notoriety through extremely successful theatrical reissues. Plus, emphasizing Star Wars as a big-screen experience could only help Disney/Lucasfilm with its forthcoming attempts to restart regular new theatrical Star Wars movies. Return of the Jedi may have concluded the Star Wars saga for 16 years, but it should really be the start of classic Star Wars movies returning to the big screen once more.