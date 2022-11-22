You may not have even realized it, but 2022 was a breakthrough year for live-action Star Wars television shows. Thanks to The Book of Boba Fett dropping all but one of its episodes in 2022, this year had three news seasons of Star Wars programming, with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor rounding out the trio. The first two seasons of The Mandalorian kicked off the age of Disney+ Star Wars programming, but those seasons were released almost an entire year apart and weren’t accompanied by any other live-action Star Wars shows. That all changed this year, with none of these three shows remaining alone in terms of 2022 Star Wars programming for long.

Considering that we got 25 new episodes of Star Wars storytelling this year, it’s no surprise that not every single moment of these productions struck a new high for quality for the franchise. But the sheer variety we got was encouraging and, in their best moments, these small-screen projects suggested a bright future for Star Wars storytelling.

The Downsides of Erratic Quality Standards

2022 Star Wars projects got off to a bumpy start thanks to The Book of Boba Fett, a show whose flaws have only become more baffling as the months go by. Pivoting so much of the narrative to pointless flashbacks, derailing the season with a detour back into the world of The Mandalorian, and failing to give Ming Na-Wen much to do were just a few of the egregious flaws here. Even the long-awaited arrival of Cad Bane in live-action storytelling landed with a whimper thanks to the character’s awkward presence in this show’s narrative.

The Book of Boba Fett’s problems were often emblematic of the kind of flaws that have curtailed Star Wars productions even long before the Mouse House bought this franchise: Too much fan service and an aggravating reliance on giving viewers what they’re familiar with. The Book of Boba Fett may have occupied a storytelling landscape that Star Wars hasn’t always inhabited — television — but its shortcomings evoked the Jabba the Hutt cameo in The Phantom Menace or the shoehorning in of Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones. The Book of Boba Fett couldn’t evade these kinds of foibles and, in the process, ensured that Star Wars television in 2022 was off to a weak start.

Shortcomings in Star Wars television weren’t just limited to The Book of Boba Fett, though. Obi-Wan Kenobi fared much better than that Mandalorian spin-off if only because of the consistently compelling presence of Ewan McGregor. However, this show as a whole suffered in terms of storytelling simply because it wasn’t really a TV show. Nothing could mitigate the fact that this miniseries always felt like a two-hour movie that had been stretched out to accommodate a longer runtime. Those accommodations didn’t include revamping its plot so that it could now inhabit weekly episodic storytelling like the best TV shows, Star Wars or otherwise. What should’ve been an exhilarating reunion with a beloved character instead often felt like it was treading water.

The problems with these two series demonstrated that it wasn’t enough for a Star Wars TV show to plaster the screen with familiar characters portrayed by similarly beloved actors. It isn’t enough to give the audience what they already expect nor to believe that everything that works inside a movie will be perfect for a TV series. The best parts of Obi-Wan Kenobi, like an episode punctuated with flashbacks to Anakin and Obi-Wan training with lightsabers (a storytelling device absent from the rest of the show), leaned into doing what television does best. Unfortunately, the weaker parts of this program and all of The Book of Boba Fett just didn’t click. All the promise The Mandalorian demonstrated for small-screen Star Wars storytelling seemed to be going nowhere.

But the erratic nature of Star Wars TV in 2022 would be upended completely by the arrival of a little show in the final months of the year called Andor.

The Importance of 'Andor' to 2022 Star Wars Television

Andor wasn’t greeted with oodles of anticipation before its release. This isn’t because the show looked bad or had been plagued by months of headlines claiming its production had been troubled. In retrospect, the muted hype for it was almost certainly a byproduct of the sheer volume of Star Wars television in 2022 up to that point. With The Book of Boba Fett being a mess and Obi-Wan Kenobi featuring some frustrating flaws, it wasn’t like the prospect of even more small-screen Star Wars programming was something to get stoked about. Plus, the character of Cassian Andor wasn’t as popular or beloved as Obi-Wan or Boba Fett, thus ensuring there wasn’t a sizable pre-existing fanbase hyping up every piece of news about Andor.

That pre-release reputation may have been a blessing in disguise. Andor managed to take people by surprise with its shockingly smart and emotionally captivating approach to depicting little people fighting against fascistic forces. Most of the other Star Wars TV shows are jam-packed with lightsabers and cliffhangers seemingly solely designed to generate social media conversation. Andor, meanwhile, was crammed with moments of quiet grimness, poetic dialogue, and depictions of institutions like police forces being used to suppress the proletariat. Its greatest moments didn’t come from suddenly featuring a Clone Wars cartoon character brought into live action, but rather through engaging character beats that didn’t require years of prior Star Wars knowledge to get invested in.

Andor was a wildly different creature from the other two Star Wars TV shows in every respect, right down to Nicholas Britell’s score being so enjoyably unique compared to the typical musical language of Star Wars productions. It would’ve been a rousing and great show in any context. However, within 2022, its virtues stand out as especially commendable and downright exciting. This was such a massive departure from The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, including how Andor made use of largely practical sets instead of being shot against a digital soundstage. Thanks to the 12 episodes of Andor, there was some real variety present in the various Star Wars programs of 2022. Perhaps this show spearheaded by Tony Gilroy will be an anomaly in the broader pantheon of Disney+ shows hailing from this franchise, but Andor offers some hope that real variety can exist in the space of Star Wars television.

What Does This Range Mean for the Future of Star Wars on TV?

Star Wars is not slowing down anytime soon on the small screen. Not only is a second season of Andor about to start shooting, but 2023 will see a new season of The Mandalorian drop on Disney+ while new programs like Ahsoka and The Skeleton Crew will premiere. The ubiquity of Star Wars television in 2022 was not an anomaly, but rather a harbinger of the future. This is now the norm for a franchise that used to wait three years between movies. There’s an inevitable sense of dread to be had over the impending avalanche of new Star Wars “content” Disney is preparing to unleash on the masses.

However, the quality of Andor at least shows that ramping up the volume of production on these projects won’t necessarily result in the outright demise of quality Star Wars TV shows. More importantly, 2022’s array of Star Wars programs offers some hope that future shows can at least recognize the shortcomings of things like The Book of Boba Fett and course correct. There’s a lot of material out there now, and that means there’s also a lot of stuff to draw from in terms of lessons for future Star Wars TV shows. We’re all always growing and evolving as human beings in response to our triumphs and mistakes. Hopefully, the deluge of 2022 Star Wars television offers plenty of places for this franchise’s small-screen presence to evolve.

The success of Andor should also inspire Lucasfilm to be more flexible with what kind of creative visions are allowed inside the Star Wars universe. It feels like each week brings news of another high-profile Star Wars movie from talent like Patty Jenkins that’s no longer going forward. It can sometimes be constraining rather than exhilarating work within this franchise’s sandbox. But Andor, with its unique tone and emphasis on brand-new characters, offers a guiding light for how doing something new won’t automatically capsize the entire franchise. Future Star Wars programming shouldn’t be carbon copies of Andor, but rather take cues from its creative gumption in pursuing its own unique aesthetics.

There’s no stopping the onslaught of Star Wars television programs coming for mainstream pop culture, for good, and for ill. But something like The Acolyte, a forthcoming Disney+ show from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland set centuries before all other live-action Star Wars programs, provides hope that the future of Star Wars in TV form can be “all over the map” in narrative focus in the best way possible. 2022 was the best of times and the worst of times for this franchise on the small screen. However, those best of times (like all of Andor and the best parts of Obi-Wan Kenobi) do demonstrate the variety and creative gusto needed to ensure that the Force is strong with Star Wars in the streaming landscape.