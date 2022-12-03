From the Skywalker saga to the Star Wars games, everybody loves a good lightsaber duel. As the most iconic sci-fi weapon, they are recognizable at a glance, and the major highlight of any film or television show in which they appear.

The recent Star WarsDisney+ releases are some of the best the franchise has seen, with shows like Andor and Star Wars: The Bad Batch charming new and old fans alike. While these stories excel at depicting the more grounded, darker sides of the universe, they also portray the Jedi and Sith with the respect that they deserve. From their differing mantras and ways of life to the mythic spectacle of their lightsaber duels, the best of the Star Wars Disney+ shows are a surefire blast for franchise fans.

Ahsoka Tano vs. Inquisitor – ‘Tales of the Jedi’ (2022)

Though short and sweet – and not much of a fight – this jaw-dropping clash is a joy to watch. Featuring the darling of Star Wars TV, Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), this fight encapsulates the growth of one of the series’ most beloved characters. After Order 66 wipes the Jedi Order and most of its members off the map, Ahsoka goes into hiding to escape the Galactic Empire and its Inquisitors. Unfortunately, she is found in the final episode of Tales of the Jedi.

She makes short work of the Sith Inquisitor that goes after her in the show: in truth, their showdown barely feels like it was fair to the inquisitor at all. However, Ahsoka’s come a long way from the snarky padawan that she was, and the fight is a perfect celebration of the character and all the skills that she has learned.

Battle of the Twins – ‘Star Wars: Visions’ (2019-present)

While part of a franchise with spaceships and laser swords, this fight is absolutely bananas. From the anime spin-off Star Wars: Visions, a short film anthology on Disney+, the climactic duel of episode three (entitled ‘The Twins’) takes lightsaber dueling to a whole new level.

From Studio Trigger, the animation studio behind shows like Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia, comes an epic showdown between two twins trained in the Dark Side of the force. Featuring kyber-powered mech-suits and a duel in outer space, this kind of spectacle remains unmatched, even outside of the animated show. Fans of Star Wars: Visions rest assured, the anime series will return. A follow-up season is in the works, set to release in 2023.

Reva Sevander vs. Darth Vader – ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ (2022)

What Disney’s Star Wars has absolutely nailed is making Vader a terror to behold. From his chilling presence in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story to his surprise appearance in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the scariest villain the franchise has seen leaves his best impression in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

When the Third Sister Reva (Moses Ingram) attempts to backstab an unsuspecting Vader, a jaw-dropping showdown then ensues, displaying the breadth of Vader’s power. Mostly unarmed for most of the fight, the episode highlights his battle prowess. While Reva struggles to maintain poise, Vader effortlessly keeps his cool. It makes for a terrifying visual: a villain who doesn’t even bat an eye. The fight scene perfectly encapsulates why Vader remains the perfect sci-fi villain.

Ahsoka Tano vs. The Magistrate – ‘The Mandalorian’ (2019-present)

What this showdown lacks in saber-on-saber action, it makes up wholly in its style. Taking obvious cues from Akira Kurosawa and the beauty and grace of samurai films, this live-action face-off from The Mandalorian is an absolute treat for Star Wars fans.

Following Eckstein’s brilliant voicework, Rosario Dawson brings Ahsoka to live-action. The Daredevil star will helm a show of her own as in the upcoming Ahsoka series. If this fight was a taste of what fans can expect from the hotly-anticipated spin-off show, then they’ll rest easy knowing Ahsoka is in trustworthy, talented hands.

Tajin Crosser vs. The Elder – ‘Star Wars: Visions’ (2021-present)

The fight is a stylish display of how two masters fight it out. There are no wasted movements: every swing is a purposeful slice. It feels quite different from some of the fights that franchise fans have seen before, drawing influence from the slower pace and measured combat of samurai films.

This excellent short from Star Wars: Visions pits Jedi Master Tajin Crosser against an unknown elderly Sith. After finding the devious hermit with his padawan Dan G’vash, Tajin and the elder lock sabers in a duel the likes of which fans have never seen before.

Yaddle vs. Count Dooku – ‘Tales of the Jedi’ (2022)

As the most underutilized villain of the Star Wars franchise, it was exciting to see Dooku shine. The underrated, morally-grey figure played a central role in Tales of the Jedi, a series that interrogated the Jedi’s flaws and depicted Dooku’s fall from grace.

The show pit Dooku (Corey Burton) against the powerful Jedi Master Yaddle (Bryce Dallas Howard), a beloved character who (up to this point) had remained quite the mystery to Star Wars fans. The battle serves as an excellent fight scene and the climax to Dooku’s arc, which recontextualized the prequels in more ways than you might think.

Din Djarin vs. Moff Gideon – ‘The Mandalorian’ (2019-present)

When The Mandalorian begins, our titular hero is careless and cold: the Mandalorians would rather hide than stick their necks out for a cause. Yet, in the climax of the second season, our protagonist's journey comes to a head, demonstrated by his duel with the terrifying Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) for the fate of his surrogate child.

Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin (or Mando) is one of the best new Star Wars characters. Fans lost their minds when he had to deal with the legendary Darksaber in this fight. Given the weapon’s importance to the Mandalorians, and to the franchise as a whole, it’ll be exciting to see how the weapon appears in the sequels and spin-off shows to come.

Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader – ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ (2022)

As an extremely transformative moment in Obi-Wan and Anakin’s relationship, the climactic duel of Obi-Wan Kenobi is a must-see fight for Star Wars fans. After a decisive, crushing defeat at the hands of Vader earlier in the show, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) crosses blades his rival once again.

The duel serves as the zenith of the long-running drama between the former Jedi Knights, and the awesome bookend to the show that bridged the prequel and original trilogies. According to Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy, a second season might be a possibility. It remains to be seen whether the future holds any further developments in store.

The Duel – ‘Star Wars: Visions’ (2021-present)

The most exciting lightsaber showdown in recent years goes to ‘The Duel,’ the awesome clash that serves as the focus of Star Wars: Visions’ first short film. Featuring new lightsaber designs, influenced by the elegance of feudal Japan, the breathtaking duel is guaranteed to sweep the fans right off their feet.

Produced by Kamikaze Douga, most widely known for Batman Ninja (2018), the short follows a Sith-hunting, wandering Ronin discovering a village under attack. With lightsaber combat that should set the standard for Star Wars projects moving forward, ‘The Duel’ is a breath of fresh air for fans of the franchise and anime alike.

Ahsoka Tano vs. Maul – ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ (2008-2020)

Sadly, the excellent Star Wars: The Clone Wars mostly preceded Disney+. But with Disney’s release of The Final Season, the show’s best duel gets to make this list. Taking place on Mandalore in episode ten, it features Ahsoka (Eckstein) and Maul (Sam Witwer), two beloved highlights of the animated show.

The fight itself is exceptionally choreographed, and brilliantly executed in every regard. Featuring the talented Lauren Mary Kim and the great Ray Park – the original Maul from The Phantom Menace – the motion-captured fight scene is all the fans could have hoped for in a lightsaber duel, and more.

