With The Acolyte premiering this week on Disney+, it's finally time to go back to the galaxy far, far away — just not in theaters. In recent years, Star Wars has expanded considerably through its series on streaming. So much, in fact, that people who like the movies may feel overwhelmed when turning on their television and finding so much stuff. There are many different entry points to the galaxy of Star Wars TV, and sometimes starting off with something that's not really for you can be a little disappointing. Still, there is something for everybody, so, if you're wondering where to start, now is the time to figure it out!

If You Like a Crowd-Pleaser, 'The Mandalorian' Is the Perfect Start

December 2019 was a good time to be a Star Wars fan. Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, the last movie of the Skywalker Saga, had been released, but the main event was actually happening on streaming. When The Mandalorian came out, fans of the franchise finally found their next favorite thing about it. The series is carefully conceived to be a hit, filled with buzzwords and creatures that seem to have been created specifically to become memes. Back then, it was impossible to be on the internet and not stumble upon the Child (whom people still call Baby Yoda) doing something cute, the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne/Lateef Crowder) blasting Stormtroopers, or even Kuiil (Nick Nolte/Misty Rosas) uttering his catchphrase, "I have spoken."

Everything in The Mandalorian is supposed to hit all the right spots for longtime fans and casual viewers alike, and series creator Jon Favreau knows exactly how to do that. Even better, his partnership with George Lucas' heir apparent, Dave Filoni, makes all the mythology in the series fit perfectly with the movies, making this series the closest to a "modernized" version of the original Star Wars we all know and love. The series is set five years after Return of the Jedi and runs all the way to the Sequel Trilogy, so it's a brand-new period in Star Wars history. This means the series has all the liberty it wants to do its own thing while keeping the occasional nod to the original movies for old-time's sake.

Once you start, though, it will be difficult to stop, so it's good that The Mandalorian also opens the doors to a whole part of Star Wars, the so-called "Filoni-verse." That's the name of the corner of Star Wars where all the series have either been created by or produced by Dave Filoni, sharing key connections between them. Series like Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett tie into some events in The Mandalorian, and vice versa, making that shared universe feel like something unique.

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Is Tailor-Made for Fans of the Skywalker Saga

There are 19 years between the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, and, in the meantime, a lot has happened. One story that fans have always wanted to see is how Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) grows into old Ben Kenobi (Alec Guinness) in Tatooine. That's what his eponymous series explores. Ewan McGregor is back, reprising his role from the Prequel Trilogy but crafting a version of Obi-Wan that perfectly fits between the two versions of the character; a conflicted warrior who has had his faith shaken and must go on a journey to rekindle it.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is not a perfect show and may have its flaws, but Ben's story is a compelling one, with a great twist that places both Skywalker twins (here played by Grant Feely and Vivien Lyra Blair, both great young actors) in danger, while also putting Kenobi on a collision course with Darth Vader himself. It also brings back the action and drama most of us grew up with in the Prequel Trilogy, leading to a climatic rematch between Obi-Wan and Vader that is as exhilarating as it is emotional.

Tired of Skywalker Drama? 'Andor' Is an Irresistible Political Thriller

When Andor was first announced, many people found it strange. A spin-off to a spin-off didn't seem like a smart move, especially focusing on a supporting character. Little did everyone know it would result in being the finest product Star Wars has to offer nowadays. The series focuses on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a character from the spin-off movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as he grows from a deadbeat on a backwater planet into the Rebel Alliance's top spy who helps uncover the Empire's plot to build their ultimate weapon, the Death Star.

While Andor may seem like something highly specific about Star Wars, it's actually the exact opposite. The series was created by seasoned writer Tony Gilroy, who helped turn Rogue One into the hit war movie it is. That said, he wrote Andor as a standalone thriller and a sharp political analysis of our times, all from the standpoint of someone who gets dragged into a larger ideological conflict in which radicalization is inevitable. There isn't much room for lore and connections to the larger franchise, making Andor the most grounded and relatable Star Wars series around.

Structured around three-episode arcs, Andor also explores the origins of the Rebel Alliance as a political and military faction from top to bottom. Cassian may be the average recruit who actually makes things happen, but there are important sacrifices made by everyone, from political leader Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) to the ideological articulator Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård). It's a refreshing break from the drama and interconnectedness of the Skywalker-centric part of Star Wars, which, quite frankly, can feel a bit exhausting.

Want Something To Watch Casually? Start With 'The Clone Wars'

We may have only talked about live-action series so far, but Star Wars television actually had its beginnings in animation. In the late 2000s, George Lucas recruited Dave Filoni to create something special, the animated series The Clone Wars. It started out as a kids' show, great for Saturday mornings, and eventually became required viewing for fans of both Star Wars and animation, bridging the gap between Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

For people who want to understand why things are the way they are in Star Wars, The Clone Wars is simply indispensable, expanding this already vast galaxy in every way, with dozens of story arcs focusing on the Jedi, the Sith, the Mandalorians, you name it. In fact, many things from other series in Star Wars have their origins here, from iconic character introductions like Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) to the whole Mandalorian plot present in multiple other corners of the franchise.

Another pro of The Clone Wars is that it's the perfect entry point for younger fans. If the kids are at that moment in which the movies may still seem too much, an animated series is just the thing, and the quirky ways in which the series starts off work wonders for the younglings. Also, like every good animated series, The Clone Wars is structured around story arcs, meaning that favorite stories can always be revisited. As the series progresses, the plot does get increasingly more serious, but nothing good parenting can't handle. In fact, this makes it easier even for those of us who still don't have Padawans of our own, as The Clone Wars is great to watch casually while eating or just to wind down after a day's work.

The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and The Clone Wars are all available to stream on Disney+.

