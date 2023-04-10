The Star Wars franchise has historically centered its plots around young men being the heroes. The newest generation of shows on Disney Plus, however, is adding something to the franchise that’s always been missing: high-action women heroes over the age of 30. Critics can no longer complain of the “Mary-Sue” stereotype, which is a young female character who appears to lack any flaws that seems unrealistic and bores the audience. In the past few years, Star Wars has shown us one of the deadliest and most successful assassins of the franchise, an extremely powerful former Jedi, a captain of the Imperial Army who turned Rebel, one of the bravest and most cunning diplomats in the universe, and the courageous leader of an entire culture. Many female characters of a mature age in the new Star Wars shows have shown audiences exactly how powerful and influential women are, and it’s about time.

Independent Women Who Rule the Star Wars Universe

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) was trained in the way of The Force by none other than Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) himself. After many successful missions training as a Jedi, she was framed for bombing a Jedi temple and barred from the Jedi order. Even though her name was cleared and she was offered a chance to rejoin the Jedi, she refused and went her own way. Technically, she shouldn’t be called a Jedi, but after seeing her as an adult in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, there’s no doubting she’s a Jedi in every way but the name. As a woman on a mission, she has struck out alone and boldly faced whatever has stood in her way. In the recently released teaser trailer for Ashoka, we saw her reunite with some of her Star Wars: Rebels comrades to help her on her journey, but she faces two Sith antagonists alone, which shows what a capable, fierce warrior she is.

In Obi-Wan Kenobi, we see the sacrifices made by Tala Durith (Indira Varma), a captain of the Imperial Army who defects from the Empire to help the Rebels. She is one of the major organizers of the hidden network called The Path which smuggles Force-sensitive people and their families away from the empire. She joined the Imperial Army hoping to make the world better, but the empire had her take part in the execution of Force-sensitive children and their families, which is why she risks her life to save them now. She’s also the reason Obi-Wan wasn’t captured by Darth Vader much earlier in his life, and there’s no doubting the impact this rescue had on the rebellion. She’s a double agent, and the amount of mental fortitude and determination it takes to maintain that position in a rebellion is astonishing.

Viewers were re-introduced to Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), an influential, strategic senator who has been involved with the Rebellion long before we saw her on Andor. Her character arc in this show gave us another perspective on a woman using her position of power to fight against the authoritarian Empire. She is so skilled at diplomacy she makes it seem like an art form. Maintaining all her public relationships and back door dealings requires a level of focus and organization that could be compared to using calculus daily. She’s an incredibly strong-willed woman with a mind capable of managing complex concepts unceasingly, and the Rebellion would have been quashed long ago if it weren't for her.

'The Mandalorian' Has Its Fair Share of Powerful Women

In the first couple of seasons of The Mandalorian, viewers were able to see exactly how skilled of an assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) is. She proved to be one of Din Djarin’s (Pedro Pascal) most challenging adversaries in the first season. Even after being left for dead, she came back more powerful than ever. Since Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) was the one who rescued her, she has sworn her loyalty to him — but don’t mistake that for servitude. She feels grateful, sure, but she values integrity and loyalty for herself, both qualities Boba Fett has exhibited. She follows his lead in The Book of Boba Fett, but acts as his closest advisor and makes plenty of executive decisions because their partnership is based on mutual respect.

One of the most powerful women in the Star Wars franchise has recently seen all her hard work finally pay off. Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) is the descendant of the royal bloodline of Mandalorians and technically the rightful ruler of their people. Their culture slowly split into different factions and Darth Maul drove them into a Civil War, which caused many Mandalorians to depart the planet for good. When the dust settled from the war, Bo-Katan was given the Dark Saber to become the ruler of Mandalore, but some clans refused to support her because she hadn’t won the saber through combat. This further fractured the culture, leaving it vulnerable to a massive attack from the Empire that decimated their entire world. Even after their home planet was taken from them, Bo-Katan never gave up on her dream to unite her people on one home planet again. She has always resented the different factions for abandoning their people and blames them for the destruction of their world, but we’ve seen that her feelings haven’t affected her resolve to always do what’s right as a leader for her people.

The current season of The Mandalorian has proven Bo-Katan’s strength, and should have really been titled The Book of Bo-Katan. Her character has grown into her role as a true leader after nearly giving up. She thought her chances of reuniting Mandalorians on one home planet were destroyed when Din Djarin won the rightful ownership of the Darksaber and her followers abandoned her. That didn’t stop her from doing what was right when Grogu came to ask her to save Din. Without even knowing it, her desire to save one of her own despite their disagreements caused the true ownership of the Darksaber to pass to her, making her the undisputed ruler of the Mandalorians. She overcame her doubts and resentments to do what’s right for her people, and that’s one of the main reasons why she’s the true leader. Whooping their current leader Axe’s butt in a public one-on-one match certainly helped her claim, too.

Star Wars Is Giving Women the Agency They Deserve

These female characters in the modern Star Wars franchise are great representations of modern women and should be regarded as role models. They have spent their lives gaining the knowledge and skills they needed to live according to their values and advocating for themselves in every way they can. They aren’t waiting to be saved. They don’t allow others to tell them how to behave or what to do, but rather, have agency and strength and determination. They know how to lead with a balance of power and compassion. The Force may not be completely balanced in the Star Wars franchise, but women’s representation is certainly become more balanced than it ever has been before.

The final episodes of the third season of The Mandalorian will drop on April 12 and April 19 on Disney+. Ahsoka will be arriving on Disney+ in August of this year. Check out the new teaser trailer below, and read up on everything we know so far about the Rosario Dawson-led series, including the cast, crew, and plot details.