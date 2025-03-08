We now have some more details about the cancelled Star Wars: Underworld TV series. Longtime Lucasfilm employee and producer on the series, Rick McCallum, shared some juicy tidbits of information in an interview with the Young Indy Chroniclers podcast.

Says McCallum, of the scripts for the series, and why the show never "jumped to hyperspace":

I think we had over sixty scripts, third-draft scripts...again, the most wonderful writers in the world on it. We created exactly the same experience for everybody on the Ranch...it was a phenomenal group of talent. These were dark. These were not...they were sexy, they were violent, they were just absolutely wonderful, wonderful...complicated, challenging...it would have blown up the whole Star Wars universe. And Disney definitely never would have offered to buy it from George. [laughs] It's one of the great disappointments of our lives. But the problem was, each episode was bigger than the films. The lowest I could get it down to, with the technology that existed then, was about $40 million an episode.

For comparison, McCallum notes that HBO's Band of Brothers, considered an exorbitantly expensive series at the time, cost $12 million USD an episode.

What Do We Know About 'Star Wars: Underworld'?