Starting with an ambitious space adventure blockbuster released back in 1977, Star Wars has gone on to become the biggest franchise in entertainment history. With multiple films, television series, and even animated ventures, the narrative has expanded far and wide, giving fans plenty to mull over.

As is understandably the case with such a vast extended story, there have been occasions where inconsistencies have arisen within the narrative, leading fans to scratch their heads as they try to find solutions to the plot holes. From small issues which eagle-eyed fans noticed to more glaring irregularities which made us ponder, these inconsistencies have popped up in the Star Wars universe, but they never got close to ruining any of the fun.

10 Luke is Hidden on Tatooine and Keeps the Skywalker Name

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is arguably the most iconic "chosen one" hero ever conceived. Introduced as a farm boy on the barren desert planet of Tatooine, Luke is soon thrust on an intergalactic journey, discovering his Jedi powers and becoming a figurehead of the Rebel Alliance in the process.

It is revealed in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back that Luke is Darth Vader’s son, which is then further explored in the prequel trilogy after Anakin turns to the dark side. While Leia (Carrie Fisher) was intelligently placed, Luke was placed on his father's home world and kept the Skywalker surname.

9 The Holdo Maneuver

To say Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a polarizing film would be an understatement. A moment within it that brought about a lot of conjecture was Vice-Admiral Holdo’s (Laura Dern) kamikaze attack on the First Order. The move was dubbed the “Holdo Maneuver,” a sacrificial tactic that saw Holdo use her cruiser as a battering ram against the First Order's fleet.

It proved to be effective, and the CGI was breathtakingly gorgeous, but it did present inconsistencies with how light speed works in the Star Wars universe. Not only did some fans question why this maneuver hadn’t been attempted before, but if it is possible to collide with other ships at light speed, then doesn’t that make it highly unsafe to use at all times?

8 The Empire Should Have Been More Suspicious of Galen Erso

Throughout A New Hope, the Death Star is heralded as the super weapon to solidify the Empire’s dominance throughout the universe, only for it to be blown to pieces due to a glaring weakness in its design. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story reveals that the fatal flaw was put there on purpose by Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen).

However, given the Empire clearly views Erso with suspicion, it seemed baffling that they would so blindly adhere to his plans. While attaining his services made complete sense, one has to question why they didn’t monitor Erso’s work more closely or even employ other engineers to analyze his plans.

7 Darth Vader Doesn’t Recognize C-3P0 or R2-D2

As two droids of the Rebel Alliance, C-3PO and R2-D2 proved to be a hit with fans, enriching the sci-fi setting with pivotal android characters while having a fun, bickering dynamic as well. It was intriguing to many when, in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, it was revealed that C-3PO was Anakin’s invention.

While it adequately showcased Anakin’s talent for technology and engineering, it was completely at odds with how the droid had been received by Vader in the original trilogy. That inconsistency also extended to R2-D2, who Anakin fought alongside throughout the events of the Clone Wars.

6 The Empire Has a Reliance on Life Scanning Systems

As the earliest example of the Empire’s bumbling ways, the opening of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope shows Darth Vader seizing control over a small Rebel ship with his underlings scanning a rogue escape pod for life forms. Given the significance of what it was they were searching for, it seemed like a lenient approach, to say the least.

With intelligent droids roaming throughout the galaxy, the Empire’s casual dismissal of the suspicious pod would end up being their undoing. Not even sending a scouting party to investigate the pod, or even firing on, wasn’t just careless of Vader’s troops; it was negligent and shockingly convenient for the Rebels.

5 The Empire Never Scans the Millennium Falcon

Carrying on from the dilemma of the droids concerning the Empire’s scanning systems, there comes the point later in A New Hope when utilizing that same exact technology would have instantly thwarted the heroes’ plans. Held in the landing bay of the Death Star, the Millennium Falcon is boarded by a small search party who inspect the ship’s logs and are satisfied with what they find.

While this happens, Han Solo and the gang hide in the ship’s smuggling bays. One quick scan of the Falcon would have detected the lifeforms, so why didn’t the Empire do it? Fans have struggled to come up with an answer that isn’t as simple as mere oversight from the Empire, which does make for another astoundingly convenient mishap that helped the Rebels exponentially.

4 Rey Becomes a Powerful Jedi with Limited Training

Rey (Daisy Ridley) is undoubtedly one of the Star Wars saga's best achievements in terms of characters. In addition to being instantly likable, she also has a scrappy edge which sees her thrive as a genuine underdog without taking anything away from her as an empowering female protagonist. However, a lot of fans were left perplexed with how quickly she mastered her Jedi training.

The saga has always portrayed the learning curve as an arduous experience demanding a significant amount of time to perfect, and it has also shown how charging into battle prematurely is likely to cost young Jedi their hands. As such, many were left questioning how Rey's limited training regime yielded such powerful results and how she squared off with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and emerged the victor.

3 Princess Leia Remembers Her Mother

After the battle of Endor in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, with heroes of the Rebel Alliance relishing in the victorious end of the intergalactic war, Luke and Leia share a somber moment together. Luke asks if Leia remembers her real mother, to which she responds with vague memories, stating, “she was very beautiful. Kind… but sad.”

This would obviously become a plot hole years later, with the release of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith showcasing the Skywalker siblings’ earliest moments in which they are instantly taken from their dying mother and hidden across the galaxy. One explanation is she may have memories of her mother linked to her force sensitivity, but that is complicated given Luke concedes he can't remember his mother.

2 Obi-Wan Kenobi Claims to Have Been Trained by Master Yoda

Over the course of a cinematic saga spanning across six different decades, it stands to reason some minor inconsistencies may arise, but there are some which understandably provoke the fanbase. One that did that to a tee was the revelation of Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) as Obi-Wan’s mentor in The Phantom Menace.

While Neeson’s character was warmly received by fans, it was quite explicitly stated in The Empire Strikes Back by Obi-Wan that Master Yoda was the Jedi who instructed him. Could it have been a ploy from Kenobi to get Luke to trust his new mentor, or was it just an oversight during the writing process of the prequels? Whatever the cause, it has inspired mass confusion in the Star Wars fanbase.

1 “Somehow, Palpatine Returned”

Before the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the last audiences had seen of Palpatine (chronologically at least) was him being flung over the railing of the second Death Star. Considering that Death Star was blown up just moments later, it struck many fans as peculiar when the trailer for Rise of Skywalker showcased the famous villain returning to the franchise.

Many Star Wars fans were cautiously optimistic about what the explanation for it would be, so to have it be limited to Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) saying, “Somehow, Palpatine returned” was far from satisfying. The fact that Palpatine was also revealed to be Rey’s grandfather didn’t make the plot hole any easier for fans to stomach.

