I've loved Star Wars ever since I was extremely young, but I grew up with the franchise in a very different era from that of today, one most fans my own age would not recognize. While I loved the first six movies like everyone else, I was ultimately a fan of the world itself first, and the movies second. Of course, the franchise took a different direction after Disney bought it in 2012, and I began to realize I was being left behind. Ultimately, I've found a position that now works for me, taking a backseat but never actually abandoning my love for it, as I've still got the older stories if I need them.

The Expanded Universe Defined How I Perceive Star Wars