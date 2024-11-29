Star Wars is an ever-expanding universe, with many new movies and TV shows adding more lore and new characters and storylines. Ever since the original film, fans have indulged in fantastical worldbuilding and epic sci-fi action, but one of the franchise's biggest draws is the mystery surrounding it. Each production adds more and more mystery, whether it is about a character, planet, event, or lore.

However, Star Wars doesn't always solve these dangling questions. Whether or not these mysteries should be solved is a different matter, but regardless, there are countless questions that remain unanswered and probably will not. These ten are the biggest mysteries in Star Wars: the higher the ranking means how badly fans want to know it and how important it is, but every entry is a dire and vital mystery that heavily impacts the franchise and story.

10 Snoke

'Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi' (2017)

The sequel trilogy isn't the most well-renowned by fans or critics, mainly because of its lack of structure and no plan. Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens set up Snoke as the trilogy's main villain and an imposing force that controls the galaxy. However, Rey and Kylo Ren kill him in the next movie, ending anything fans would or wanted to know about him, ultimately leaving many unanswered questions.

While fans learn that he is simply a Palpatine clone and stand-in, there is still the mystery about his creation and how he was so in tune with The Force. Star Wars: The Bad Batch tried to answer this question but ultimately failed when the Bad Batch stopped Project Necromancer. Fans know Palpatine succeeded somehow, which ruins the plotline in The Bad Batch. In the end, Snoke's creation is still a mystery, and fans shouldn't expect to learn the answer, largely because the franchise doesn't seem to care.

9 How Did They Find Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber?

'Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens' (2015)

Every fan knows the iconic scene of Luke versus Vader on Bespin, from the legendary quote to the epic battle. Fans also remember when Vader cut Luke's hand off, and his lightsaber fell out of the gas planet. It was a moment that no Star Wars fan thought would come back, but The Force Awakens reveals that Maz Kanata has his lightsaber and offers it to Rey after she has visions of it calling out to her.

Luke's lightsaber is one of the most iconic in the series, so it was nice to see it return. But how? Fans saw it fall into the abyss, seemingly never to return, but all of a sudden, a random person conveniently has it. The honest answer is nostalgia bait, but trying to find a lore reason for this is tough, making it a significant mystery that hasn't been solved. Maz seemingly has the answer, but that is a story for another time.

8 The Fate of Osha and Mae

'The Acolyte' (2024)

The Acolyte is perhaps the most controversial Star Wars show ever, with a massive wave of backlash canceling it after only one season. This show was also advertised as a mystery, meaning there would be lots for fans to contemplate and try to solve. However, because of the show's cancelation, basically, everything in The Acolyte is an unsolved mystery. But the biggest question is what will happen to Osha and Mae.

Everything about the twins is puzzling and elusive, from their birth to their connection to their past and now their future. The last part, of course, was never meant to be a mystery, but now that fans will never know the answer, it has become one of the biggest of the franchise. Their fates are connected closely to The Force, Darth Plagueis' return, and the coverup of the Sith, three central mysteries that will never be solved because there won't be any more content with these two.

7 Where Did the Prophecy Originate?

'Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Introduced in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, the Chosen One prophecy became the main plotline for the trilogy, setting up the rise and fall of Anakin Skywalker. The prophecy stated that a powerful individual would be born with no father and destroy the Sith, bringing balance to The Force. After eradicating the Jedi, Darth Vader would accomplish his original meaning by killing the last two remaining Sith.

While this may not matter too much, when fans start to think about the prophecy and the world of Star Wars, it raises many questions about how someone knew all of this would happen. The Chosen One is tied to many things, but there is no explanation about the origin except a Jedi wrote this down in a Holocron. Ultimately, this mystery doesn't need solving, as it would create more questions than answers. Fans should just leave it floating as something as natural as The Force.

6 The Connection Between the Jedi and Jedha

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' (2016)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story introduced fans to new characters that impacted their favorite movies, delivering one of the best experiences in the iconic science fantasy franchise. There were many things great about this movie, but a highlight was the tidbits of lore it delivered when they were in Jedha, an ancient planet with a strong connection to The Force and Kyber crystals. With a long history and blatant connection, it is one of the most intriguing mysteries in Star Wars.

Fans know some information about the connection, including that the planet was home to the first civilization to explore The Force and a spiritual base for the Jedi. After some time, other Force faiths pushed the Jedi out for fear of them taking over as the sole religion. Besides this, little is known about the connection, but there must be ripe lore and history, considering the similarity in name and ancient architecture. With the Jedi occupying the planet long before the High Republic, the connection is probably strongly tied to their origin.