The Big Picture Funko has released new Valentine's Day-themed Star Wars Pops, including pink Obi-Wan Kenobi, Princess Leia, and Han Solo figures.

The romance between Princess Leia and Han Solo is iconic in Star Wars history, and fans still have a deep love for their characters.

The Star Wars franchise can be streamed on Disney+, making it the perfect choice for a Valentine's Day marathon.

Valentine’s Day is frighteningly right around the corner. If you have a lover of all things pop culture in your life, it might be overwhelming to shop for them. Especially if they’re a Star Wars fan. However, like every year, Funko has Star Wars couples covered with new pink-filled Pops for the romance-fueled holiday.

The new Valentine’s Pops include a pink Obi-Wan Kenobi with a heart-shaped box of chocolate, a chocolate-themed Princess Leia with half the heart-covered wrapper still on, and a chocolate-themed Han Solo with a white chocolate-covered belt. The bases for the latter love birds even have unique traits, with Leia’s being covered in a candy wrapper and Han’s being the same chocolate color seen on the rest of the mouth-watering figure. While Funko has made special Valentine’s Pops for the last number of years, the chocolate Pops are a new edition this year. The company has already unveiled candy-styled figures for the heroes of DC and the members of Halloween Town in The Nightmare Before Christmas. In terms of creativity and nostalgia, these hearty Pops are some of Funko’s best in recent memory.

Romance in a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Close

There have been many memorable romances in Star Wars, but Princess Leia and Han Solo laid the groundwork for love back in 1977. That has a lot to do with the way the pair was written, but Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford’s irresistible chemistry made this princess-nerf herder combo so iconic. That was cemented in 1980's The Empire Strikes Back when, before Han was frozen in carbonite, Han and Leia kissed. Then, if that wasn’t magical enough, arguably the most legendary character interaction occurred in pop culture. Leia confessing “I love you” to Han before the scoundrel utters his last breath “I know” still makes Star Wars fans cry to this day.

Their romance — while not getting the happy ending most people wanted in the sequel trilogy — is still felt to this day through their love for Kylo Ren aka Ben Solo. The fallen Jedi padawan turned villain redeemed himself in The Rise of Skywalker when helping Rey defeat Emperor Palpatine. In a last-ditch effort to save Rey, Ben used The Force to revive her, which led to the franchise's second most iconic kiss. To say this warmed the hearts of “Reylo” fans across the galaxy would be a massive understatement. These Funko Pops are a heartwarming reminder that there’s so much love in this franchise with tons of relationships we would die for.

Where Can You Stream ‘Star Wars’?

The entire Star Wars universe, from the original trilogy to Ahsoka Season 1, is currently streaming on Disney+. Before you start your next couple’s marathon this Valentine’s Day, you can order your new romantic Star Wars on Funko’s website. They can be previewed below.

Close

Star Wars Created by George Lucas First Film Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope Latest Film Star Wars: Episode IX- The Rise of Skywalker First TV Show Star Wars The Clone Wars Latest TV Show Ahsoka

Watch on Disney+