With the holiday season right around the corner, Star Wars is getting into the Life Day spirit and bringing back their fan-favorite merch drops with the 9-week gift-giving celebration called Bring Home the Galaxy. Part of this week's drop includes a very cool exclusive that Collider is thrilled to get to unveil today. Teaming up with Heroes & Villains, fans will be able to get their hands on two stunning varsity jackets today that allow them to showcase their allegiance to the Rogue Squadron and the Empire.

Stay comfy and warm during your next adventure to Hoth with the Rogue Squadron Varsity Jacket and the Imperial Varsity Jacket, both of which feature chenille patches, highly-detailed embroidery, and the screenprint detailing that fans have come to expect from Heroes & Villains' impressive collection of Star Wars-themed jackets. Whether you're ready to jump in a T-70 X-Wing starfighter like Poe Dameron to track down the bad guys, or you're looking to rep the Dark Side-adjacent Empire, this pair of new jackets have you covered—literally.

The Rogue Squadron jacket features a two-tone design, with a grey torso and bright orange arms, while the Imperial-themed jacket is instantly recognizable as part of the Empire, with its two-tone white and black styling with stripes of red on the sleeves. In addition to having "Imperial Armed Forces" on the back of the jacket, the sleeve also reads "Galactic Empire" in Aurebesh, just in case there was any doubt about what team the jacket is repping. Likewise, the Rogue Squadron jacket reads "Rogue Squadron" on the back, along with the outline of an X-Wing starfighter.

Image Via Heroes & Villains

Heroes & Villains features a wide variety of high-end licensed merchandise for fandoms like Star Wars, Marvel, Dungeons & Dragons, and more. In addition to fun accessories like socks, lapel pins, and other small wearables, the online store features incredible apparel that allows fans to show off their favorite franchises in subtle and obvious ways.

Bring Home the Bounty Today

Each Tuesday, Star Wars reveals exciting new products, showcases evergreen must-haves, and reminds fans about all of the incredible games and publishing initiatives as part of Bring Home the Galaxy. The new merchandise includes goodies tying into series like Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian, The Clone Wars, and other projects old and new. While some might go up for pre-order, others can be found on shopDisney and other retailers immediately, like these must-have varsity jackets from Heroes & Villains.

Both the Imperial Varsity Jacket and Rogue Squadron Varsity Jacket are available to order today for $140 each. Before you click that buy-now button, check out the images for these stunning jackets below:

11 Images