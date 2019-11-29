New ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes of the Whole Saga

Disney has released a new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker featurette. The studio is really hammering on the nostalgia factor and that Rise is the end of the Skywalker Saga, and it works. This featurette contains behind-the-scenes footage not just from Rise of Skywalker, but from the entire Skywalker Saga, and that makes the history feel baked in and worth revering. Sure, the point is to get you to see a movie and drive up box office, but there’s no denying the historical weight of Star Wars, so it’s cool to see footage of Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill joshing around on set or seeing Anthony Daniels as C-3P0 then and now. It’s pretty great.
Check out the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker featurette below. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20th.
