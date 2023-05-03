When George Lucas released the original Star Wars in 1977, it's hard to say whether he knew that he was giving birth to one of the biggest transmedia franchises in the history of entertainment. Over the years, the IP has spawned multiple different kinds of stories outside of movies; including, of course, video games.

Plenty of video games have won over Star Wars fans with their inventive gameplay mechanics, creatively envisioned worlds, and compelling stories. From the fan-favorite Knights of the Old Republicgames to the recent sensation Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, many of the franchise's biggest game releases have offered some of the most memorable stories in the galaxy far, far away—Certainly better than the universally panned last installment in the Skywalker saga, The Rise of Skywalker.

10 'Star Wars Battlefront II' (2017)

Image via EA

Developed by DICE, Star Wars Battlefront II was plagued with issues and deservingly criticized when it came out. Over time, though, to loyal fans' delight, it experienced one of the biggest comebacks in gamig history. One considerably contentious element of it that didn't see much change, though, was the single-player campaign.

Though many people felt that the game's story felt too rushed and far too short, many others found the story of Iden Versio (one of those Star Wars characters that deserve an appearance in live-action) to be very fun and engaging, with some compelling twists and cool characters.

9 'Star Wars: TIE Fighter' (1994)

Image via LucasArts

You don't typically expect space flight & combat simulators to have a particularly juicy story; and while Totally Games's Star Wars: TIE Fighter definitely doesn't offer anything super in-depth, its engaging narrative definitely exceeds expectations.

It's always an admirable feat when a story set in this universe manages to immerse the viewer (or, in this case, the player) in the head of an Imperial soldier so deeply, that they truly start to feel like they're the good guys. TIE Fighter achieves such a thing, placing the player in the shoes of a TIE pilot in a tight story that's entertaining from beginning to end.

8 'Star Wars: Squadrons' (2020)

Image via EA

In the same vein as Battlefront II came Motive Studio's underrated Star Wars: Squadrons, a short but sweet space combat game that received decent praise for its entertaining gameplay and nuanced controls.

But though the game's fans mostly came for the explosive dogfight set pieces in space, they stayed for the campaign's simple but fun story that fits quite nicely into the world of Star Wars. Squadrons is populated by a myriad of intriguing characters with complex and entertaining backstories, but the narrative never detracts from the high-natured energy of the game overall.

7 'Star Wars: Republic Commando' (2005)

Image via LucasArts

By the time LucasArts made Star Wars: Republic Commando, it hadn't yet dawned on most fans just how horrific the Clone Wars had truly been. It may be one of Star Wars's most interesting eras, but it was no goofy adventure.

In Republic Commando, players became the leader of a squad of genetically-enhanced clone troopers, getting to see the horrors of the Clone Wars from the front line. It's not all dark and devastating, though: Delta Squad has some of the most fun and iconic character in Star Wars gaming history, making the story all the more addictive.

6 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' (2019)

Image via EA

Respawn Entertainment took the world by storm when it released the hyper-popular Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in 2019, a game which proved that Star Wars gaming was stronger than ever.

The story of former Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis and his ragtag crew of space-traveling companions immediately became one of the best stories told in Disney's tenure at the helm of the franchise, full of powerful scenes and emotionally resonant moments. The whole game channeled the feeling of old-school Star Wars in all the best ways, and the story was one of the biggest highlights.

5 'Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast' (2002)

Image via LucasArts

Star Wars has always excelled at the shooter genre of games, and the Jedi Knight series only proves that. Raven Software's Jedi Outcast, many people's favorite installment of the bunch, has arguably the most entertaining story and character writing.

Kyle Katarn is by far one of the best characters of the franchise's Legends continuity, and the continuation of his story in Jedi Outcast is so fantastic that it only adds to the reasons why he should be re-canonized. Sure, the combat is endlessly fun and the level design has aged nicely, but those that prefer a meaty narrative over anything else will be more than satisfied by this classic game.

4 'Star Wars: The Force Unleashed' (2008)

Only those that have played the legendary Star Wars: The Force Unleashed have witnessed the full extent of the power of the Dark Side of the Force. LucasArts created one of the franchise's most incredibly fun games, one which perfectly understands the appeal of feeling like a nearly all-powerful Force user.

Playing as Darth Vader's secret apprentice Starkiller, players get to slowly know and empower another one of Legends's most interesting characters, one who would also be fascinating to see translated into canon. The story may be too simple and predictable for some fans' tastes, but most others will have a blast of fun with the viscerally written action scenes and relatively nuanced characters.

3 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' (2023)

Image via EA

Although it's currently receiving a barrage of negative hype due to performance issues, Respawn's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (the franchise's most recent game at the time of writing) has a story that might just make up for those problems.

It definitely helps that the environments are so well-realized, the mechanics so fresh, and the progression so nicely thought out; but even by itself, the story of Jedi: Survivor is enough to keep any Star Wars fan's eyes glued to the screen. The character writing is brilliant, and the narrative itself is complex and fascinating throughout.

2 'Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords' (2004)

Image via LucasArts

For years, Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords has lived under the shadow of its iconic predecessor, but anyone who has played it will validate that it's just as phenomenal a game, and a fantastic companion piece.

Though it's decades old, The Sith Lords's RPG elements and mechanics have aged like fine wine. Add to that an excellent narrative boosted by a memorable crew of characters, riveting and well-written themes, and one of the best plots of any Star Wars story, and you have a classic for the history books.

1 'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic' (2003)

Image via LucasArts

Knights of the Old Republic is a very special kind of game. It's not only pretty much unanimously agreed to be the best-ever Star Wars game: It's also generally regarded as one of the best RPGs to ever hit consoles.

Talking about everything that makes the game such a beloved classic would take far too long. Instead, it's easier to talk about what makes its story one of the best ever told in the franchise. It's an incredibly immersive narrative with fantastic characters and an engrossing story, with a game-changing twist as the cherry on top.

