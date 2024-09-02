The Star Wars franchise was born in 1977 with George Lucas's legendary film of the same title — easily one of the most influential sci-fi movies ever made. What followed soon expanded into the biggest transmedia franchise in history. Nowadays, Star Wars is an entertainment juggernaut with multiple films, TV shows, novels, comic books, and — of course — video games under its belt.

Well over a hundred officially-licensed Star Wars video games have been made over the decades. As such, it should come as no surprise that there's a big variance in the level of quality that all of these games span. While there are a few that can be counted among some of the coolest sci-fi video games ever made, there are others that are simply not good at all. Ranging from the mediocre to the downright awful, the worst Star Wars video games have, as one would expect, aged like bantha milk.

10 'Star Wars: Obi-Wan' (2001)

Developed by LucasArts

Well before fans were left disappointed by the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi show, they were left disappointed by a game focused on the beloved Jedi. Released for the Xbox shortly before the release of Episode II — Attack of the Clones, the action-adventure game sees players control a Padawan Obi-Wan during a sequence of events leading up to Episode I — The Phantom Menace.

The game does certainly have a few fans who enjoy the feeling of power that the combat gives them. However, for the most part, Star Wars: Obi-Wan was (and still is) panned by critics and gamers alike. The graphics and colors are dull; the story and voice acting are pretty mediocre; and the control scheme (whose most notable feature is the fact that Obi-Wan's lightsaber is controlled with the right thumbstick), while unique, doesn't quite stick the landing.

9 'Star Wars Battlefront II' (2017) at Launch

Developed by DICE

The original two Star Wars: Battlefront games from 2004 and 2005 are among the most beloved sci-fi third-person shooters ever. In 2015, EA's subsidiary DICE rebooted the franchise to divisive effect. In 2017, the franchise hit what fans agreed was far and away one of the lowest points in the history of Star Wars gaming: Star Wars Battlefront II, which launched as an empty, buggy, unbalanced, microtransaction-filled mess.

Thankfully — and unlike what's the case with pretty much every other bad Star Wars game — this story has a happy ending. Battlefront II had one of the most colossal comebacks in the history of live-service games, and could now even be considered among the best games in the franchise. During the initial part of its existence, however, it was a pay-to-win travesty with a forgettable campaign and not nearly enough content to justify its price. It had great graphics and awesome combat to counterbalance its issues, but those issues were nevertheless far too many and too big to just sweep under the rug.

8 'Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II' (2010)

Developed by LucasArts

While divisive, the 2008 hack-and-slash action game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed remains one of fans' favorite Star Wars games nearly two decades later. Its sequel, on the other hand, isn't nearly as well-liked. The Force Unleashed II is set a year before the events of Episode IV — A New Hope, following a clone of Starkiller as he travels the galaxy avoiding Darth Vader and struggling to understand his identity.

The game was reportedly rushed out of the oven by LucasArts, and it feels like it. The fan-fiction-like story is silly at best, the combat is brutal but not particularly compelling or challenging, and the number of glitches is larger than the main character's M-count. Though Starkiller remains one of the coolest Legends Star Wars characters in Force Unleashed II, the game itself isn't nearly as cool.

7 'Star Wars: Yoda Stories' (1997)

Developed by LucasArts and Torus Games

First launched for PC as part of LucasArts' Desktop Adventure series, and later ported to Nintendo's Game Boy Color, Star Wars: Yoda Stories sees players move Luke Skywalker from a bird's-eye perspective across a 2D grid in order to do all sorts of menial tasks. The two games are considerably different, but both being equally boring and uninspired, it's hard to see them as two separate entities.

Star Wars has, on many occasions, gone on to redefine the sci-fi genre. Yoda Stories, on the other hand, brings absolutely nothing fresh or exciting to the table. It's a sad and lifeless game, and though it has some cutesy character designs and a duration short enough that kids may find some enjoyment in it, that doesn't prevent it from being utterly forgettable.

6 'Star Wars: The New Droid Army' (2002)

Developed by Helixe

Attack of the Clones is bad enough as it is, typically being considered the weakest of George Lucas's prequels. To add insult to injury, it had a number of bad tie-in games, one of the worst ones being Star Wars: The New Droid Army. The game follows Anakin as he travels to Tattooine under orders to investigate a new type of droid that the Separatists are building.

The graphics are decent enough for a Game Boy Advance game, but that's about as far as praise for The New Droid Army can go. Gameplay is excruciatingly slow, with clunky combat and Anakin walking through long stretches of sandy emptiness about as quickly as a Hutt. There are worse Star Wars action games out there, for sure, but there are also so many better ones that there's no way to justify picking this one up.

5 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Republic Heroes' (2009)

Developed by Krome Studios

Following a terrible 2008 film, Star Wars: The Clone Wars got a Cartoon Network TV show. With time, it became one of the most beloved animated series of all time. That means, of course, that it received a number of tie-in games — the worst of which might be Republic Heroes, an action-adventure game where the Republic races to stop the construction of a new superweapon.

Incredibly monotonous and repetitive; not particularly pleasing in terms of visuals; and with a terribly boring story, control scheme, and platforming system, it's no wonder why Republic Heroes is always counted among the worst Star Wars games. It's both hard and uninteresting to navigate, making for an experience that's more shockingly forgettable than aggressively awful.

4 'Kinect Star Wars' (2012)

Developed by LucasArts

Kinect was a line of motion-sensing hardware produced by Microsoft for their Xbox consoles. The system was, at least on paper, pretty damn awesome. Being able to control the console without coming in contact with any kind of controller was ahead of its time, but there was just one issue: The game library was terrible. One such bad game was Kinect Star Wars, which promised to take advantage of the Kinect hardware to let players dive deeper into the Star Wars video game universe than ever before.

The promise, unfortunately, wasn't kept. The game looks horrible, controls even worse, and feels like little more than a lackluster casual game with the Star Wars brand stamped on it. The campaign is forgettable at best, and none of the side modes manage to make up for that. At least Kinect Star Wars lets fans watch Han Solo and Emperor Palpatine break it down on the dance floor — an image they're unlikely to ever forget, for better or worse.

3 'Star Wars: Flight of the Falcon' (2003)

Developed by Pocket Studios

It seems that the Game Boy Advance and Star Wars games have a hard time getting along. Case in point: Star Wars: Flight of the Falcon, a 3D first-person shooter set during the events of the Original Trilogy. The game lets the player control a few spaceships in battles against the Galactic Empire, and the story follows Han and Chewie as they pilot the Millennium Falcon.

The concept of the game sounds fun enough on paper, and the visuals sure live up to that promise, but not much else does. The levels feel like they go on for an eternity, the gameplay is atrociously laggy, and the controls are horrible to the point of making the game unplayable. Gamers who love confusing, boring, pointless shooters are sure to have a field day with Flight of the Falcon. Everyone else should avoid it like the plague.

2 'Star Wars: Masters of Teräs Käsi' (1997)

Developed by LucasArts

Well-known among Star Wars gamers for all the wrong reasons, Star Wars: Masters of Teräs Käsi is never absent from a conversation about the worst video games in the franchise. This PlayStation fighting game sees the emperor recruit a mysterious master of Teräs Käsi, an ancient unarmed fighting discipline, to fight Rebel leaders in retaliation for the destruction of the Death Star.

Fighting games are all about being fast-paced, having straight-forward controls, and relying on a solid variety of cool combos. These are all descriptions that are antonymous to Masters of Teräs Käsi. It looks bad, controls even worse, is terribly sluggish, and has a surprisingly limited number of combos to execute. Not even Star Wars fans who love fighting games will be satisfied by this one.

1 'Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones' (2002)

Developed by David A. Palmer Productions

As bad as The New Droid Army was, when it comes to Attack of the Clones tie-in games, it hardly gets any worse than the eponymous Game Boy Advance disaster. In fact, this is deserving of the title of "worst Star Wars video game ever", and it very well might be. It sees the player control Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Mace Windu throughout eleven poorly-designed levels.

It's painfully slow and laggy, it looks terribly plain, and the controls are impossible to get a good hold of.

This tie-in game has faded into oblivion compared to other Star Wars video games, and that's definitely for the best. It's painfully slow and laggy, it looks terribly plain, and the controls are impossible to get a good hold of. Swinging one's lightsaber looks and feels a lot more akin to swatting flies, and the game's problems with hit-detection only make that issue more annoying. Attack of the Clones for Game Boy Advance is simultaneously insultingly bad and completely forgettable, making for a combo bothersome enough to call this the bottom of the barrel of Star Wars video games.

