The next Star Wars film, The Mandalorian & Grogu, won't be released in theaters for over a year. However, you can fill the void of Star Wars content with a slew of new action figures unveiled by Hasbro. The merchandise includes figures from two of the company's most sought-after lines: the Vintage Collection and the Black Series. This will give Star Wars fans and collectors a chance to beef up their stockpiles before heading back to a galaxy far, far away.

Hasbro's new action figures include a Vintage Collection Mandalorian Super Commando, featuring red and black armor and a horned helmet that pays homage to the Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Maul. It also comes with a jetpack and blaster accessories. Two more Vintage Collection figures are from the Ahsoka television series: Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati. The two figures both come baring their signature red lightsabers and unlit hilts. Calling back to the Clone Wars, there is also a new Vintage Collection Clone Trooper and Battle Droid. The clone trooper is a member of the 501st Legion, Darth Vader's personal battalion of soldiers, while the battle droid 4-pack features four screen-accurate droids from Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

If the Vintage Collection isn't your thing, you can pick up a pair of figures from Hasbro's Black Series instead. The Black Series Anakin Skywalker features the Chosen One in his Clone Wars battle armor, brandishing his iconic blue lightsaber; the look is based upon the live-action Anakin portrayed by Hayden Christensen. Also available is a new Black Series Clone Captain Rex figure, featuring the leader of the 501st Legion and a close confidante of Anakin Skywalker. Rex comes with two blaster accessories and a removable helmet accessory.

More 'Star Wars' Content Is Coming