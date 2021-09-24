He also talks about how he keeps his voice fresh when working on Broadway.

With the anime anthology series Star Wars: Visions now streaming on Disney+, I recently spoke with Jordan Fisher about voicing one of the characters in the episode titled The Elder. During the interview, Fisher talked about what he was told about his episode and character before signing on, what people would be surprised to learn about the voice recording process, how even though you are matching the Japanese dub you have freedom with your delivery, and more. In addition, he talked about how he keeps his voice fresh and working when he’s performing on Broadway.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, Star Wars: Visions brings together seven Japanese anime studios for nine standalone stories that take place at different times in the Star Wars universe. Each studios uses their own unique style of animation and storytelling to deliver episodes that range from 13 to 22 minutes and feature all types of characters and locations. If you’re a fan of anime and Star Wars, you need to push play on these episodes immediately.

Watch what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about

Jordan Fisher

What’s cooler: Winning Dancing with the Stars or being a voice in Star Wars?

How he’s a big anime fan.

I jokingly ask how much he paid to be in the series.

What did he get to see of his episode before laying down his voice?

How even though you are matching the Japanese dub you have freedom with your delivery.

What would people be surprised to learn about the voice recording process?

What is the secret to keeping his voice fresh when performing on Broadway?

