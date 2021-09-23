He also teases what it was like being part of David Leitch’s assassin movie ‘Bullet Train.’

With the anime anthology series Star Wars: Visions now streaming on Disney+, I recently spoke with Masi Oka about voicing one of the characters in the episode titled The Ninth Jedi. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Star Wars: Visions brings together seven Japanese anime studios for nine standalone stories that take place at different times in the Star Wars universe. Each studios uses their own unique style of animation and storytelling to deliver episodes that range from 13 to 22 minutes and feature all types of characters and locations. If you’re a fan of anime and Star Wars, you need to push play on these episodes immediately.

During my interview with Masi Oka he talked about how he’s the only person who did visual effects work on the Star Wars prequels and a voice on Visions, what he was told about his episode and character before signing on, his reaction when he found out he’d be a Jedi and using a lightsaber, what people would be surprised to learn about the voice recording process, the difference between Japanese and American voice acting, and more. In addition, he talks about getting to be part of David Leitch’s assassin movie Bullet Train which also stars Brad Pitt.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Star Wars: Visions' Review: The Galaxy Far, Far Away Has Never Been This Exciting

Watch what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the

Masi Oka

How he is probably the only person who did visual effects work on the Star Wars prequels and is now a voice in Star Wars: Visions.

How much was he told about his episode before signing on?

How excited was he when he found out his character would be a Jedi and have a lightsaber?

Has he pitched anyone at Disney’s consumer products on how his character should get an action figure?

What would surprise fans about the voice recording process for the series?

The difference between Japanese and American voice acting.

Did he try and mimic anything from the original Japanese voice cast?

What can he tease about his role in David Leitch’s Bullet Train?

Image via Disney

Share Share Tweet Email

'Star Wars: Visions' Producers James Waugh & Kanako Shirasaki on the Anime Anthology and Which Characters Could Return They also talk about what characters the studios were allowed to use.

Read Next