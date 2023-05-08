With the release of Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 , the Star Wars universe has taken another monumental step forward in terms of storytelling diversity. Telling fresh, new, inventive narratives in any franchise is incredibly important both to stave off stale repetitiveness and to elevate the voices of creative minorities. Star Wars animation is extraordinarily adept at doing just that; between the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and every season of Star Wars: Rebels, animation has produced some of the franchise's most innovative and emotional stories bar none. Animation facilitates things that could never happen in your traditional live-action Star Wars. The only limitation is an artist's imagination.As such, Visions Volume 2 allows animators, writers, and directors from nine countries to explore George Lucas's foundational themes individually. Their backgrounds and cultures inform each short's narrative focal point, resulting in a refreshingly unique look at one of the world's most beloved and culturally abiding universes.
How ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Changed Between Seasons
Star Wars : Visions ' first season featured animated shorts from nine Japanese studios. Although nothing can retroactively correct the exclusion of Asian voices in a franchise built upon — and sometimes appropriating — Japanese influences (director Akira Kurosawa 's The Hidden Fortress , samurai history, fashion, etc.), Visions was an open acknowledgment of George Lucas's inspirations and led by Japanese creators. It was a unique, richly woven tapestry of artistic originality and a celebration of Star Wars from creators who were lifelong fans. Visions Volume 2 opened its scope to include other countries : Spain, Ireland, Chile, the United Kingdom, South Korea, France, India, and South Africa (with Japan returning for one short). It's a revelation to see so many points of view and forms of self-expression. In its own way, V isions is the culmination of Obi-Wan Kenobi's ( Sir Alec Guinness ) semi-infamous quote from Return of the Jedi : he defends his claim that Darth Vader ( James Earl Jones ) killed Luke Skywalker's ( Mark Hamill's ) father by saying it was true "from a certain point of view." Visions turns the idea of what can be told, examined, and explored within the Star Wars galaxy on its ear. Suddenly, a forty-six-year-old universe has new things to say and new multicultural avenues through which to convey them.
The Recognizable Themes of ‘Star Wars: Visions'Having said that, Visions ' foundational themes are familiar. Hope, defiance, and destiny are perfectly Star Wars; the lens just happens to be different. "Sith," the opening short from Spanish studio El Guiri and writer-director Rodrigo Blaas , is about the balance between light and darkness. A middle-aged woman and former Sith apprentice ( Úrsula Corberó ) forges her own way through the world by accepting the darkness and light inside her in equal measure. Lola refuses to play by the rules, but she's a good person; accepting her darker side is depicted as healthy and human instead of corruptive and something to expunge.Then there's the animation style, which resembles a watercolor painting — appropriately so, since Lola is a painter struggling to finish her current work because darkness keeps consuming the entire palette. Many of the structural environments around Lola are empty outlines she has yet to symbolically fill. Black ink blots float through the air; colors bleed from their edges. This short's vibrant, dexterous energy gives Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse vibes while carving out a wholly unique space."Screecher's Reach" centers on a young girl named Daal ( Eva Whittaker ) who dreams of bigger, better things than her current life. She embraces her destiny as a Force-user and finds her strength, but it might not be the right kind of strength. Star Wars hasn't shown an adolescent who's instantly (and innocently) drawn to the Dark Side. Watching Daal accept a Sith apprenticeship is ominous and a heart-wrenching subversion of the normal Hero's Journey. Studio Saloon's technique flourishes through sharp lines and character models that are instantly evocative and likable. It's the kind of style that could and should, translate into a hit cartoon series .And despite a Sith Lord (none other than Anjelica Huston !) manipulating Daal onto a bleak path, seeing a girl wistfully long for a larger purpose is remarkably validating. Visions features so many women from start to finish: women of color, elder women, younger women, mothers and daughters, and sisters across all backgrounds and experiences.
Animation Allows for Endless Possibilities
Children discovering their tie to the Force is the overarching drive behind two other shorts: "The Bandits of Golak" from India's 88 Pictures and director Ishan Shukla , and South African studio Triggerfish's “Aau’s Song” by writer-directors Nadia Darries and Daniel Clarke . In the former, an older female Jedi fights an Inquisitor to protect a young Force-sensitive girl, and the Jedi does so while wearing unmistakably Indian clothes. There's no attempt to blend in with white Western culture. The bland Jedi robes are gone. The sight is breathtaking, and 88 Pictures's fluid animation style, so vivid and lifelike that the characters almost breathe, is unlike anything put to screen before.The same praise applies to "Aau's Song," a simple yet achingly beautiful story. The character models resemble plushes but are as humanoid and emotive as they come. Young Aau ( Mpilo Jantjie ) connects to the Force through song. Aau's innocent faith and pure voice purify a corrupted kyber crystal. She also discovers a Jedi's destiny unfolding before her, but her love for her family will always be her gravity. Another crucial Star Wars theme is family , both chosen and blood. Director Magdalena Osinska and United Kingdom studio Aardman lowers the stakes in "I Am Your Mother" to concentrate on the relationship between a mother and a daughter who love to fly ships. The paternal devotion, teenage embarrassment, and reconciliation have room to breathe with humorous sincerity. Fathers always take precedence in Star Wars ; even Rey's ( Daisy Ridley ) lineage boiled down to a man. "I Am Your Mother" can be just a sweet story or act as a narrative reclaiming; these women soar through the sky and love one another unconditionally.Likewise, a mother commands attention in “The Spy Dancer” from Studio La Cachette and writer-director Julien Cheng . Loi’e ( Camille Cottin ) reunites with her son decades after an Imperial officer stole the boy as an infant. All of her priorities as a Rebel fall away when confronted with the child she adored but never truly knew. Meanwhile, Studio La Cachette's animation is as smooth as flowing water. The graceful contrast between dancing as art and balletic violence is utilized to staggering effect.
‘Star Wars: Visions’ Lets More Voices Shine
"In the Stars" by Punkrobot (Chile) and writer-director Gabriel Osorio is about two orphaned sisters honoring their mother's memory through cave paintings and resistive action. Osorio's story takes the existing subtext of Imperials colonizing Indigenous worlds and makes it an unavoidable fact. Young Tichina ( Julia Oviedo ) ensures the survival of her planet by defeating the Empire and ensures the survival of her heritage through art. She creates paintings through a combination of water and breath, and their mother's history spills out across stone in colorfully memorialized hues. And if Tichina's hope inspires her resigned sister Koten ( Valentina Muhr ), then hope proves contagious in "The Pit" from D’art Shtajio and Lucasfilm Ltd. Writer-directors LeAndre Thomas and Justin Ridge take Star Wars' underlying message about following the light to a literal conclusion that highlights the importance of communal action against an oppressive regime. Visions wouldn't exist if Star Wars was locked into an assembly line of blockbuster film trilogies and nothing more. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy acknowledged that the possibilities are endless with animation : it can create stories that live action simply can't manage. Visions' writers and animators aren't beholden to any rules; they're able to honor the franchise's themes while their cultural perspectives breathe new life into them. Embracing diversity is an essential move for one of Hollywood's biggest powerhouses. Visions Volume 2 gives its creators a massive platform and proves that animation has never been and never will be "just for kids." It's a heartfelt, much-needed celebration of color, light, imagination, and how our differences elevate humanity as a whole. What's more Star Wars than that?