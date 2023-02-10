The first season of Star Wars: Visions was one of the best bits of storytelling in the entire series, and the second season is now flying towards us. This series is all about different studios putting their own spin on Star Wars, and that has resulted in a lot of different visuals and perspectives on the universe. In the second season, we see some of the fans' favorite studios returning along with a few new studios ready to make their mark on Star Wars history. Read on for all the details we have so far about Star Wars: Visions Season 2!

Related:'Star Wars: Visions' Review: The Galaxy Far, Far Away Has Never Been This Exciting

When and Where Is Star Wars: Visions Season 2 Releasing?

As a special treat for Star Wars fans everywhere, Star Wars: Visions Season 2 will be released on Star Wars Day, May 4, 2023. If you believe in omens, that is probably one of the best, and this date is unlikely to change as it was just recently released. This series will be released on Disney+. Right now it has not been released whether this series will release weekly or all the shorts in one drop, as was the case with the first season. If it follows the path other Star Wars series have been following, the series will release a single episode weekly.

Watch on Disney+

Is There a Trailer For Star Wars: Visions Season 2?

Not yet, unfortunately. However, while we wait for a Season 2 trailer, you can check out the trailer for Star Wars: Visions Season 1 below if you'd like to refresh your memory:

Which Studios Are Creating Star Wars: Visions Season 2?

In the first iteration of Star Wars: Visions, the vast majority of the studios behind the shorts were from Japan or the United States. The next installment of the series has greatly widened the net. Studios contributing to Season 2 include El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Punkrobot (Chile), Aardman (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea) Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D'art Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish (South Africa). Lucasfilm was also part of the short jointly produced with D'art Shtajio. Hopefully, this wider group of studios will help Star Wars take on even more of a global perspective. James Waugh, Star Wars: Vision’s executive producer and senior vice president of Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm, had this to say about Season 2:

“With Volume 1, the imaginative minds of Japan’s anime industry were on full display. With Volume 2, we expanded our canvas to take audiences on a global tour of some of the most talented creators from around the world. We’re so proud to be able to reveal the line-up of studios we’ve assembled. Every short is incredible, full of heart, scope, imagination, and the values that make stories distinctly Star Wars — all while opening up bold new ways of seeing what a Star Wars story can be.”

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Star Wars: Visions Season 2?

When it comes to individual voice actors, not much information is available yet on a per-episode basis. We do know who will be heading up each episode, however. Rodrigo Blaas (Wall-E) will be heading up El Guiri's episode, “Sith”. Paul Young (Song of the Sea) will be directing Cartoon Saloon’s “Screechers’s Reach.” For Punkrobot’s episode, “In the Star”, the man behind Oscar-winning short Bear Story, Gabriel Osorio will be directing.

For “I Am Your Mother” (which has tons of very interesting implications, such as Padme possibly turning to the dark side), Magdalena Osinska will be directing for Aardman. For those familiar with the Korean Studio Mir, Hyeong Geun Park is behind the wheel of their episode, coming in strong after the success of Lookism. The Emmy award-winning Julien Chheng is working on Studio La Cachette’s “The Spy Dancer.” Ishan Shukla has received dozens of awards from across the world for his animated short Schirkoa, and now he is working on 88 Pictures' “The Bandits of Golak.” For “The Pit”, Lucasfilm and D’art Shtajio are bringing in Star Wars veterans Justin Ridge and LeAndre Thomas as directors. The last episode, “Aau’s Song”, was co-written and directed by Nadia Darries and Daniel Clarke, best known for their BBC film Stick Man.

As you can tell by the names of directors and the laundry list of awards they have won, it's clear this project features only the best of the best in the animation industry.

Related:10 Reasons Why Fans Want the Stories of 'Star Wars: Visions' Made Into A Full Series

Is Star Wars: Visions Canon?

Image via Disney+

For those who haven't watched the first season of Star Wars: Visions or are wondering how these stories fit into the overall narrative of Star Wars, these shorts can get very confusing. Understandably so, as they follow literally none of the rules of Star Wars. They have no definable place inside of Star Wars canon, no clear time period for each episode, and they even have a tendency to break the "rules".

Executive producer James Waugh best explained this when he said, “So are there plans to integrate Visions into the timeline saga storytelling? Not currently, but I have no doubt that will see things that were in Visions become part of the fabric of Star Wars over the next decades."

With Star Wars: Visions, you may see something that's familiar, such as a Sith with a red lightsaber, but the next thing you know, someone is using what looks like a lightsaber umbrella. These episodes are totally their own and have no immediate connections with the other narratives of the Star Wars universe. So if what you see seems to defy everything you know about Star Wars, not only is that okay, that is what this series is all about: new ways to experience Star Wars, as made by excellent story makers from across the world.

What Is the Future of Star Wars: Visions?

Currently, there is no news on the possibility of a third season of Star Wars: Visions. With that disclaimer, we did not know about the second season until Star Wars Celebration 2022. From what we have heard from James Waugh, it seems like Star Wars: Visions will be a part of Star Wars for years to come. There are plenty of studios across the world that deserve their shot at Star Wars, and their creative influences can only be a good thing for the franchise The best shot for more news on this is going to be this year's Star Wars Celebration, which is happening from April 7 to 10, 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for updates as they happen.