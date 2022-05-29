One of the most unique projects to come out of Star Wars in recent years was Star Wars: Visions, which saw some of the world's most celebrated anime studios create all-new stories in the franchise. Many fans loved these new interpretations of the Star Wars universe, and now it has been announced that more is on the way. Disney has announced that Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 will be coming to Disney+ in Spring 2023.

The announcement of the second volume for the series was made at the "A Look Back at Star Wars: Visions" panel held at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California, with confirmation made in a tweet from the official Star Wars Twitter page, with just an image of the familiar Star Wars: Visions logo colored red instead of the first volume's blue. There are no further details currently known about the stories that will appear in this upcoming second season, though the series will be expanding beyond the bounds of anime and will be utilizing animation styles from all across the world. There will still be animations coming from Japan, but there will also be shorts coming from other parts of the globe including the United States, the UK, South Africa, Chile, Spain, France, and India.

It is unknown if any of the studios that were a part of the first volume will be making a return or if any of the stories that were featured in the original volume, though there were several episodes such as "The Ninth Jedi" and "The Twins" that had enough set-up that they could easily spin-off into their own series. We will have to wait to see if any of them get a follow-up, but we are guaranteed new stories with this upcoming series, each with their own unique voice and style that comes from its varied creators.

RELATED: 10 Reasons Why Fans Want the Stories of 'Star Wars: Visions' Made Into A Full Series

The first volume of Star Wars: Visions was a nine-episode anthology series that was released in September 2021. Each episode told stories from all across the galaxy and across many different time periods of the expansive universe with acclaimed anime studios at the helm, each bringing their own flair and style to the Galaxy Far, Far, Away. These studios include Studio Trigger (Kill la Kill), Science Saru (Devilman Crybaby), Kamikaze Douga (openings for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure), Studio Colorado (A Whisker Away), Kinema Citrus (Made In Abyss), Geno Studio (Golden Kamuy), and Production IG (Haikyu!!). The first volume can be streamed on Disney+ right now.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 will release on Disney+ in the spring of 2023. You can see the tweet announcing the upcoming follow-up season down below.

17 Movies like 'Stranger Things' to Watch for More Small-Town Terror and Nostalgic Adventure

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Matt Villei (454 Articles Published) Matt Villei is a Senior News Writer for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers. More From Matt Villei

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe