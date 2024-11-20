Get ready to return to some very distinct versions of "A Galaxy Far, Far Away", as Star Wars: Visions has officially been renewed for Season 3! One of the most critically acclaimed Star Wars shows ever made, Star Wars: Visions made a huge impact when it first debuted in 2021 with its brilliant concept for an anthology series. Season 1 of Star Wars: Visions assembled a talented crew of some of the best animators in Japan, and Season 2 widened its reach with the inclusion of even more international studios like Aardman and Cartoon Saloon. For Season 3, Star Wars: Visions will be returning with another Japan-centric studio line-up, which includes some returning favorites.

In addition to the Season 3 renewal, Lucasfilm recently revealed that the stellar line-up of animation studios involved for Star Wars: Visions Season 3 will include reputable animation giants from Japan. This includes David Productions (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure), Kinema Citrus Company (Made in Abyss), Polygon Pictures (Love, Death & Robots), Production I.G (Ghost in the Shell), Studio Trigger (Cyberpunk: Edgerunners), Wit Studio (Vinland Saga), and Project Studio Q. Star Wars: Visions Season 3 will also feature a collaboration between Batman: Ninja producer Kamikaze Douga and Sand Land developers Anima.

Kamikaze Douga, Studio Trigger, Kinema Citrus, and Production I.G all previously worked on Star Wars: Visions in Season 1. Kamikaze Douga animated the inaugural Akira Kurosawa-inspired episode "The Duel", Kinema Citrus created the epic drama "The Village Bride", Production I.G made the elaborate lore-rooted episode "The Ninth Jedi", and Studio Trigger developed two episodes with the visually stunning "The Twins" and the remarkably tense "The Elder". While Star Wars: Visions is a non-canon anthology series, it's possible that some of those shorts could be getting sequels in the third season, as Disney+ has flirted with that concept before in other anthology shows like Marvel's What If...?

When Is 'Star Wars: Visions' Season 3 Coming Out?

Along with the renewal and studio announcement, Lucasfilm also revealed that Star Wars: Visions Season 3 will launch exclusively on Disney+ in 2025. While a specific date was not mentioned, Disney+ has a pattern of releasing their animated Star Wars shorts on the official Star Wars holiday of May the 4th, as Star Wars: Visions Season 2 premiered on that date in 2023 and Star Wars: Tales of the Empire did the same in 2024. As with it's two previous seasons, all episodes of Star Wars: Visions Season 3 will likely be available to stream all at once when they debut in 2025.

The first two seasons of Star Wars: Visions are available to stream now on Disney+. The streaming platform's next Star Wars adventure, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, debuts on December 3rd, 2024. Stay tuned to collider for more out-of-this-world updates on Star Wars: Visions Season 3.

