Brian Tee may not be done with the Star Wars galaxy just yet. The actor, who voiced the mysterious Ronin in Star Wars: Visions, has hinted that he could be making a return to the franchise — though he stopped short of confirming what exactly that might entail. Speaking to Collider's Aidan Kelley on the red carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards, Tee was asked whether he would be interested in revisiting the Star Wars universe, either as his Visions character or in another capacity, and his response will certainly have fans speculating about what might be in the works.

"Oh, absolutely no question. And I think, you know, I don't want to give any spoilers, but we are definitely in the works right now, [I'm] probably doing something in the near and distant future, and I'll probably stop there before I go any further."

Those cryptic comments certainly suggest that his time in the Star Wars universe may not be over, though whether that means more Visions or an entirely new project remains unclear. Tee’s role in The Duel, one of the standout shorts in the Star Wars: Visions anthology, was widely praised for its striking visual style inspired by Akira Kurosawa's samurai films and its new take on the Force-wielding warrior archetype. The story follows the Ronin, a mysterious ex-Sith, who defends a village from a rogue Sith bandit. The episode became so popular that it inspired a tie-in novel, Ronin: A Visions Novel, by Emma Mieko Candon.

Brian Tee Loves The World of 'Star Wars'

He went on to reflect on what made Visions so special, particularly how it allowed creators from different backgrounds to bring fresh perspectives to the Star Wars mythos. He told Collider:

"I think it's one of these wonderful playing homages to the creativity and what I guess George Lucas was inspired by, and kind of giving it back to everyone that was kind of vice versa, right, inspired by him as well, and creating this incredible franchise, incredible world, and kind of expanding beyond that, right? It's not just like these types of characters. There's so much more evolved into this world."

Whatever the case, Star Wars fans should keep their eyes and ears open for more developments, because it sure seems like Brian Tee will be heading back to a galaxy far, far away soon. Star Wars: Visions is available to stream now in its entirety on Disney+.