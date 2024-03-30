The Big Picture Star Wars draws inspiration from Japanese culture and Akira Kurosawa films, influencing themes and visuals.

Star Wars: Visions takes this influence a step further, reimagining the franchise through Japanese storytelling, embracing moral ambiguity and nuanced commentary through the first episode "The Duel."

More than anything else, "The Duel," its spin-off comic series, and the original novel use perspective as a key storytelling device, aligning with George Lucas's original vision for the franchise.

Star Wars has always been rooted in Japanese culture since its conception. George Lucas is a self-professed student of acclaimed filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, citing The Hidden Fortress as the direct inspiration for Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. Kurosawa was the master of Jidaigeki, a popular film genre in Japan. Jidaigeki translates to ‘period drama,’ usually set between 1600 and 1868, known as the Edo period, an era when Samurai were prolific. Lucas derived the term ‘Jedi’ from Jidaigeki, with the Jedi being a sci-fi equivalent of Samurai. Like the Jedi and the Force, the Samurai adhered to a strict code of honor, Bushido. The visuals of the Jedi and Sith are also clearly influenced by Edo-period Samurai attire.

The plot of a typical Jidaigeki film may sound familiar. There is usually a central conflict between a group of rebels and the ruling Shogun, or emperor, who oppresses the working-class peasants and villagers. The stories often follow a lone Samurai wandering into an impoverished rural village to defend the people and coordinate with rebels to end the villain’s tyrannical regime. Kurosawa often dealt with the themes of legacy, fathers and sons, and good versus evil, much like Star Wars. As the Star Wars universe expanded, these core themes have been diluted. Still, one particular story stays true to Lucas’s original inspirations and has since spun off into its own universe, despite not officially being canon.

'Star Wars: Visions' First Episode Is Exactly Like a Kurosawa Film

Star Wars: Visions is an anthology series that handed over the IP to a variety of Japanese animation studios in Season 1. Visions enabled Japanese storytellers to create a more accurate depiction of their culture in the Star Wars universe, instead of an abstract one that has been re-contextualized for Western audiences. Visions Season 1, Episode 1, "The Duel," employs classic tropes of Jidaigeki, reframing the Star Wars universe in a culture reminiscent of Edo-period Japan. "The Duel" is faithful to Kurosawa's visual motif, shot in black and white with plenty of film grain, with similar opening title cards, and tells a well-rounded Jidaigeki story in the space of fifteen minutes. "The Duel" was so popular that it got a spin-off comic series and an original novel, Ronin: A Visions Novel.

"The Duel" Embraces George Lucas's Idea of Moral Ambiguity

The story follows an ex-Sith warrior known as Grim, who travels the galaxy hunting down the last of his kind to atone for his dark past. "The Duel" depicts the conflict between good and evil as much more complicated than a traditional Star Wars project. Instead of a stereotypical light side vs dark side, the short frames the Jedi as a warrior clan in service to feudal lords. An ideological dispute divides the Jedi as the lords become increasingly obsessed with power and greed. This leads to a rebel group splintering off from the Jedi clan to form the Sith. The original episode of Star Wars: Visions clarifies that the Sith eventually become what they sought to destroy, oppressing powerless villagers who can’t protect themselves. However, the conflict between Jedi and Sith provides a more nuanced commentary on the struggle between good and evil and how both sides are forced to make morally ambiguous decisions to achieve their goals. "The Duel" reverses the roles of the traditional Star Wars conflict, where the Jedi become too involved in politics, and the Sith seek freedom from oppressive agendas.

George Lucas toyed with similar themes in the prequel trilogy. Much like in "The Duel," the Jedi council became too involved in political conflicts on behalf of the Senate, which ultimately led to their downfall. In Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, Luke Skywalker points this out, saying, “At the height of their power, the Jedi allowed Darth Sidious to rise, create the Empire, and wipe them out.” Moral ambiguity is a major theme across Kurosawa’s work, and Lucas was just as faithful to his inspirations in the prequels as he was in the original trilogy. By contrast, "The Duel" embraces Lucas’s vision for the prequels and takes things one step further, showing how both sides can lose sight of their noble intentions and become the villains they sought to eradicate.

"The Duel" Uses Perspective To Elevate The Story

"The Duel" uses perspective as an important storytelling device, similar to both Lucas and Kurosawa. Lucas claimed Kurosawa's use of perspective was the strongest influence on the original Star Wars. When referring to R2D2 and C3P0, Lucas said, "I decided that would be a nice way to tell the Star Wars story, which is to take the two lowliest characters, as Kurosawa did, and tell the story from their point of view." Lucas expands on this idea in the prequels. Even in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Anakin's perspective plays a vital role in showing how the Jedi lose touch with the founding principles of their order.

In "The Duel," Grim is a character that perfectly encapsulates both core themes central to Lucas's vision for Star Wars. Grim has a unique perspective in that he was once part of the Sith but is now repenting for his sins while hunting them down and regrets that he never joined the Jedi. Grim stands at a morally neutral point, having gone down the path of the dark side and now seeking to follow the path of the light. From the central characters to the story setting, "The Duel" is faithful to George Lucas’s vision for Star Wars in every aspect.

On the surface, "The Duel" may seem like a major deviation from traditional Star Wars, but the truth is quite the opposite. "The Duel" reimagines Star Wars in a more grounded, Eastern setting. While it doesn’t deal with the Skywalker legacy, it adheres to the original and prequel trilogy's core themes by providing a mature commentary on the battle between good and evil and manipulating the audience’s perspective to elevate the story. Season 3 of Star Wars: Visions has not been officially confirmed, but the next chapter in the Star Wars story is just around the corner.

