With the release of Star Wars: Visions just days away, fans have been clamoring for new information about the stories, worlds, and characters that they will see in the series. Now, there has been a new teaser showing off the heroes of the upcoming anime anthology series.

Posted on the official Star Wars Twitter page, the brief video shows off snippets of the heroes from Star Wars: Visions set to a remix of the famous Star Wars theme. While the teaser didn't give much to chew on in the way of new content, a recent interview with executive producer Josh Rimes and producer Kanako Shirasaki conducted by StarWars.com shed some light on a few of these heroes shown off in the Twitter teaser.

Karre is the protagonist of the short titled "The Twins." He is a boy that escaped his dark side upbringing and now stands in opposition to his sister Am. "Karre was created by dark side forces who plan for the powerful twins to rule the galaxy,” Shirasaki says. “However, Karre makes his own choice to free himself from a life that had been designed by the people around him.”

Another hero, Ronin, is inspired by samurai lore and films. “Ronin is a wanderer, an anti-hero, a mysterious warrior directly influenced by Toshiro Mifune and Kurosawa films like Yojimbo,” Rimes says. “He exists in a realm where old Kurosawa films, manga, Westerns, and Star Wars all collide in a feudal style world full of stormtrooper remnants and alien bodyguard squads — and his sidekick is a killer droid in a straw hat." He will be standing across from an unnamed Sith Bandit Leader, who many fans will likely recognize as the character with the spinning lightsaber umbrella that got the internet talking when the official trailer of the series was released.

Fans can get a look at all of the new heroes in one place with the new teaser trailer. Even with this interview and teaser trailer, there is still a lot to learn about when it comes to Star Wars: Visions and its cast of characters. Star Wars: Visions is a nine-episode anthology series that tells stories from all across the galaxy with acclaimed anime studios including Studio Trigger (Kill la Kill), Science Saru (Devilman Crybaby), and Kinema Citrus (Made in Abyss) The entire series will be streaming on Disney+ on September 22. You can watch the teaser for the heroes of Star Wars: Visions below:

