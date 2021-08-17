Because a spectacular new trailer wasn't enough, Disney just announced the full voice cast for Star Wars: Visions, the upcoming anime anthology set in the galaxy far, far away. The English dub voice cast includes a few returning Star Wars alumni, and plenty of surprises. Not to be left behind, the Japanese voice cast includes several veterans of the industry, including the actors behind such iconic characters as Goku, Gon Freecss and more.

Star Wars: Visions is an anthology show bringing together seven anime studios for a variety of stories set across the history of the franchise, from before the events of Episode I, to after Episode IX. The series will include shorts by studios Kamikaze Douga (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders), Science SARU (DEVILMAN crybaby), Production IG (Ghost in the Shell), and Trigger (Promare, Kill la Kill) and more.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Star Wars: Visions' Trailer Reveals the Anime Anthology We Were Looking For

Anime anthologies based on popular sci-fi franchises aren't anything new, necessarily. After all, we did get The Animatrix shortly before the first sequel, The Matrix Reloaded was released. But hopefully the recent release of Marvel's What If...? and will prompt other studios to make their properties available for experimentation, and what better medium for said experimentation than animation? The trailer already shows how many different and unique stories and aesthetics can be told, while still feeling like Star Wars.

Not content with just gathering top animators, Disney has also gathered an impressive voice cast for Star Wars: Visions. The Japanese dub includes legends of the industry like Masako Nozawa (Dragon Ball), Megumi Han (Hunter x Hunter), Junya Enoki (Jujutsu Kaisen), and more.

If you prefer to watch your anime dubbed, you still get a voice cast full of Star Wars legends, and a few more surprises. Temuera Morrison reprises his role as Boba Fett, while Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bobby Moynihan also voice roles in the episode "Tatooine Rhapsody," while a few Marvel actors make the jump to the galaxy far, far away. Perhaps most exciting is that the episode "Akakiri" will be voiced by an entirely Asian cast, a first for a Star Wars property.

You can find the entire English voice cast below:

"The Duel": Brian Tee (Ronin), Lucy Liu (Bandit Leader), Jaden Waldman (Village Chief).

"Tatooine Rhapsody": Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jay), Bobby Moynihan (Geezer), Temuera Morrison (BobaFett), Shelby Young (K-344), Marc Thompson (Lan).

"The Twins": Neil Patrick Harris (Karre), Alison Brie (Am), Jonathan Lipow (B-20N).

"The Village Bride": Karen Fukuhara (F), Nichole Sakura (Haru), Christopher Sean (Asu), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Valco), Andrew Kishino (Izuma), Stephanie Sheh (Saku).

"The Ninth Jedi": Kimiko Glenn (Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Simu Liu (Zhima), Masi Oka (Ethan), Greg Chun (Roden), Neil Kaplan (Narrator), Michael Sinterniklaas (Hen Jin).

"T0-B1": Jaden Waldman (T0-B1), Kyle Chandler (Mitaka).

"The Elder": David Harbour (Tajin), Jordan Fisher (Dan), James Hong (The Elder).

"Lop & Ocho": Anna Cathcart (Lop), Hiromi Dames (Ocho), Paul Nakauchi (Yasaburo), Kyle McCarley (Imperial Officer).

"Akakiri": Henry Golding (Tsubaki), Jamie Chung (Misa), George Takei (Senshuu), Keone Young (Kamahachi), Lorraine Toussaint (Masago).

And for the Japanese cast:

“The Duel”: Masaki Terasoma (Ronin), Akeno Watanabe (Bandit Leader), Yūko Sanpei (VillageChief).

“Tatooine Rhapsody”: Hiroyuki Yoshino (Jay), Kōusuke Gotō (Geezer), Akio Kaneda (Boba Fett), MasayoFujita (K-344), Anri Katsu (Lan).

“The Twins”: Junya Enoki (Karre), Ryoko Shiraishi (Am), Tokuyoshi Kawashima (B-20N).

“The Village Bride”: Asami Seto (F), Megumi Han (Haru), Yūma Uchida (Asu), Takaya Kamikawa (Vaan), Yoshimitsu Shimoyama (Izuma), Mariya Ise (Saku).

“The Ninth Jedi”: Chinatsu Akasaki (Kara), Tetsuo Kanao (Juro), Shin-ichiro Miki (Zhima), Hiromu Mineta (Ethan), Kazuya Nakai (Roden), Akio Ōtsuka, (Narrator), Daisuke Hirakawa (Hen Jin).

“T0-B1”: Masako Nozawa (T0-B1), Tsutomu Isobe (Mitaka).

“The Elder”: Takaya Hashi (Tajin), Kenichi Ogata (The Elder), Yuichi Nakamura (Dan).

“Lop & Ocho”: Seiran Kobayashi (Lop), Risa Shimizu (Ocho), Tadahisa Fujimura (Yasaburo), Taisuke Nakano (Imperial Officer).

“Akakiri”: Yū Miyazaki (Tsubaki), Lynn (Misa), Chō (Senshuu), Wataru Takagi (Kamahachi), Yukari Nozawa (Masago).

Star Wars: Visions premieres September 22 on Disney+.

KEEP READING: 'Star Wars: Visions': New Story Details Revealed, Including Setting, Timeline, and More

Share Share Tweet Email

'Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed' Reveals a Mysterious Trailer Surrounding Painting's Most Joyful Artist What secrets surrounding this iconic landscape painter will be unveiled?

Read Next