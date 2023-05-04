The first volume of Star Wars: Visions was a massive success for Disney+ and Lucasfilm, and Volume 2 is about to get even crazier with even more incredible animation studios. Volume 1 brought together some of the biggest names in anime-style animation, giving these brilliant minds complete creative freedom to bring their interpretation of the Star Wars galaxy to life. The result was a resounding win for the franchise, with critics praising the ambitious series as one of the most exciting things to come out of Star Wars in a very long time.

Volume 2 already looks like it will be even more ambitious, as it isn't just Japnese anime being represented this time. The anticipated second volume is bringing in an even more diverse array of animation legends to rein in more diverse animation styles. Not only will we see anime in Volume 2, but we'll also see computer-generated, hand-drawn, stop-motion, and more animation styles represented, potentially opening the door for even more new forms of animated entertainment in the show's future.

Did your favorite animation company make the cut in this volume? Read below to find out.

El Guiri

Image via Lucasfilm

The first episode of Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 is simply titled "Sith", and comes from director Rodrigo Blaas and El Guiri Studios. Per their mission statement, the acclaimed award-winning animation company is made of various Pixar veterans, with them now reuniting with Disney to bring to life a stunning computer-generated adventure. "Sith" follows the story of Lola (Úrsula Corberó), a former Sith warrior who is now fleeing from her enraged and deadly dark master (Luis Tosar). It's an appropriate start to the new volume, especially given that Volume 1 of the series premiered with the episode "The Duel", which centered on a shinobi former Sith who is trying to flee from his past life as an agent of the Dark Side.

Cartoon Saloon

Image via Lucasfilm

Academy Award-nominated Irish animation company Cartoon Saloon has certainly earned their critical acclaim through films like Song of the Sea, The Breadwinner, Wolfwalkers, and more. That makes introduction to the Star Wars universe one of the most anticipated shorts of the volume, and it's clear that Cartoon Saloon will be staying close to home with another classic coming-of-age storyline. Their episode, titled "Screecher's Reach", will follow a young woman on the outskirts of the galaxy who discovers a mysterious cave that is clearly strong in the Force. Whether that force that is drawing her in is attuned to the Light or the Dark side remains to be seen.

Punkrobot

Image via Lucasfilm

Chilean-based studio Punkrobot has done a little bit of everything during their lifespan, working on everything from CGI animation to stop-motion animation. The latter is what the studio will be taking advantage of for their Star Wars: Visions short, and this one looks so dark that it could have come straight out of a Laika movie. As with many Star Wars storylines, their episode of "In the Stars" looks as if it will focus on the war crimes of the Galactic Empire from the perspective of one of their many victims. This time, we follow two sisters named Koten (Valentina Muhr) and Tichina (Julia Oviedo), who may very well be the last of their people as the Empire continues their genocidal conquest across the stars.

Aardman

Image via Lucasfilm

Arguably the biggest and most surprising studio joining the line-up this volume is Aardman Animation, the stop-motion legends behind Wallace & Gromit, Sean the Sheep, and Chicken Run. While the studio is inching closer to the long-awaited sequel, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, it's great that the British studio decided to make time to make a Star Wars short. "I Am Your Mother" is expected to be a classic comedic racing story of sorts, where an aspiring pilot named Anni (Charithra Chandran) as she tries to win the big race and prove herself to her protective mom (not to be confused with the other child named Ani who also raced and had a protective mom from The Phantom Menace). Fans can also expect to see Denis Lawson reprise his fan-favorite role as Wedge Antilles in the episode.

Studio Mir

Image via Lucasfilm

Switching gears back to the more traditional anime style of animation, Studio Mir will be making "Journey to the Dark Head". The makers of the animated adventure are no strangers to adapting high-profile IPs. Not only did they work on The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender, their more recent projects include The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Dota: Dragon's Blood, and Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons. Their Visions short tells the story of a Jedi, a mechanic, and the agent for the dark side that is pursuing them.

Studio La Cachette

Image via Lucasfilm

If you're looking for good old-fashioned hand-drawn animation, Studio La Cachette has you covered. The studio that worked on Gendy Tartakovsky's Primal are delivering a stunning hand-animated episode that seems to be taking a page out of Andor, delving more into the political side of the Star Wars universe. The visually stunning episode will show how an impressive dancer at a famous nightclub to gather intelligence on her Imperial patrons.

88 Pictures

Image via Lucasfilm

For their take on Star Wars, 88 Pictures is clearly taking inspiration from their home country of India. After working more child-friendly art styles seen in the Trollhunters shows and Scoob!, the studio is now looking to deliver a darker and more realistic look at the galaxy. "The Bandits of Gloak" will showcase a Jedi in hiding in a small village, until a member of the Imperial Inquisition arrives after rumors of force users in the area.

D'ART Shtajio

Image via Lucasfilm

Of course, at least one Japanese studio needed to be involved with Star Wars: Visions Volume 2. This time, D'ART Shtajio, whose resume includes Attack on Titan and Castlevania, will be representing the influential nation in traditional hand-drawn anime style with "The Pit". In this episode, Hamilton star Daveed Diggs stars as Crux - a disenfranchised young man spending his days mining Kyber crystals for the Empire. As so many in the galaxy have done before, Crux has had quite enough of his oppressors.

Triggerfish

Image via Lucasfilm

Last but certainly not least, Seal Team creators Triggerfish will be turning up the adorable factor for the final episode of Star Wars: Visions Volume 2. The leading animation studio in Africa is delivering a bright and vibrant short titled "Aau's Song" which centers on an adorable anthropomorphic alien as they sing to the crystals on her planet. The yarn aesthetic of the animation is bound to make this one of the cutest specials in the entire volume.

Star Wars Visions Volume 2 arrives on Disney+ May the 4th, 2023.