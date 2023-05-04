Just in time to celebrate Star Wars Day, Lucasfilm has launched a second season of Star Wars: Visions on Disney+. Just like the first installment, the project is about allowing different animation studios from all over the world to create original stories based on the galaxy far, far away. While the shorts aren't necessarily canon to the franchise, it opens the door for new artists to use their voice through fresh stories surrounded by a world that is known and beloved by millions of people around the world. Some of the studios involved in the second season of Visions are El Guiri, Aardman and Studio Mir.

In a new behind-the-scenes featurette released by the studio, Lucasfilm president, Kathleen Kennedy, can be seen discussing the inspirations for the show. The executive mentions that, while the project was born in Japan, its storytelling has been crossing borders, allowing studios from all over the world to share their love for the franchise. Executive producer, James Waugh, also added how incredible it is for the studio to see Star Wars fans and anime fans coming together to share their excitement for a single project. Fandoms truly meet when something new is given this amount of creative freedom.

The animated anthology breathes new life into Disney+'s catalog from a galaxy far, far away. While the platform is constantly focused on telling stories about characters and environments we are familiar with, having different animated shorts in the mix certainly allows people with different interests to join the fandom. Star Wars has always looked for expansion, and to be approachable for new fans who are taking their first steps in the way of the Force. Visions turns out to be the perfect candidate for that mission.

The Force is Strong With Animated Projects

During a recent interview with Collider, Waugh was eager to talk about the animation formats that the team would be willing to explore in a potential third volume set in the Star Wars galaxy:

"Yeah, I mean, this is a platform, this is a canvas that can really explore all those different things. There's really great stuff going on in the world right now. I've joked with them both, but I mean it, I've sent them some of the work of this DJ, kid Koala, who puts on a puppet show, it's really incredible. So, could Visions sustain something like that? Maybe. I think it's all open at this point, so I don't know. That's the one that's in my head."

You can check out the behind-the-scenes featurette from Star Wars: Visions below.