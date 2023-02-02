Disney+ and Lucasfilm have revealed today the release date for the second volume of the animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions. Featuring animated shorts from all over the world, the second volume of the beloved series will be appropriately released on May 4, also known as Star Wars Day.

The first season of Star Wars: Visions made the galaxy far, far away, just like Japan, with different studios specialized in anime getting free rein to come up with new non-canon stories. While every episode of Volume 1 features a unique art style, the entire season draws from anime culture to show fans how diverse Star Wars can be. Volume 2 is doubling down on this premise by bringing nine new animated shorts coming from nine different countries. That means instead of only giving us more anime Star Wars, Lucasfilm is asking artists all around the globe to reimagine the galaxy with different cultural elements.

Commenting on the release date announcement, James Waugh, executive producer and Senior Vice President of Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm, said:

“The reaction to the first volume of ‘Star Wars: Visions’ blew us away. We were delighted that this project inspired and resonated with so many people. We always saw ‘Star Wars: Visions’ as a framework for celebratory expressions of the franchise from some of the best creators working today. Animation is in a global renaissance, and we’re constantly staggered by the amount of creativity pushing the medium forward. With Volume 1, the imaginative minds of Japan’s anime industry were on full display. With Volume 2, we expanded our canvas to take audiences on a global tour of some of the most talented creators from around the world. We’re so proud to be able to reveal the line-up of studios we’ve assembled. Every short is incredible, full of heart, scope, imagination, and the values that make stories distinctly ‘Star Wars’ — all while opening up bold new ways of seeing what a ‘Star Wars’ story can be.”

When Is Volume 2 of Star Wars: Visions Coming to Disney+?

With the release date for Volume 2 of Star Wars: Visions, Lucasfilm has also confirmed the titles for each of the nine episodes. We also got new information about which studio and director are responsible for each episode. We have “Sith” from Spanish studio El Guiri and director Rodrigo Blaas; “Screecher’s Reach” from Irish studio Cartoon Saloon and director Paul Young; “In the Stars” by Chilean studio Punkrobot and director Gabriel Osorio; “I Am Your Mother,” from English studio Aardman and director Magdalena Osinska; “Journey to the Dark Head” by South Korean Studio Mir and director Hyeong Geun Park; “The Spy Dancer” by French Studio La Cachette and director Julien Chheng; “The Bandits of Golak” by Indian studio 88 Pictures and director Ishan Shukla; “The Pit” by Japanese studio D'art Shtajio and Lucasfilm Ltd. and co-director Justin Ridge; and “Aau’s Song” by South African studio Triggerfish and directors Nadia Darries and Daniel Clarke.

Volume 1 of Star Wars: Visions is available right now at Disney+. All episodes of Volume 2 hit Disney+ on May 4. Unfortunately, there’s still no trailer for Volume 2. So, for now, rewatch Volume 1’s trailer to witness the animated wonders of the series.