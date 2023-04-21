To paraphrase the great Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson): who is Grand Admiral Thrawn? He's clearly important enough for The Mandalorian to name-drop him twice — once when Ahsoka demands his whereabouts (Season 2, Episode 5) and the second when Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) trash-talks him in the Imperial Remnant's group Zoom call (Season 3, Episode 7). One tiny glimpse of Thrawn's head in the Ahsoka trailer took the Star Wars fandom by storm, while the live-action casting announcement at Star Wars Celebration incited even greater pandemonium. Just who is this dude to provoke such fervor?

The Origins of ‘Star Wars’ Grand Admiral Thrawn

Thrawn has a more complicated history creatively and narratively than one might expect of a Star Wars villain. For starters, he debuted in author Timothy Zahn's Heir to the Empire novel, the officially licensed sequel to the original Star Wars trilogy, all the way back in 1991. Picking up five-ish years after Return of the Jedi, Heir to the Empire sees the fragile New Republic forces fighting a threat unlike any they've faced before: aka, Grand Admiral Thrawn, who from the shadows leads the growing Imperial Remnant toward galactic reunification.

Cursed, or blessed, with the full name of Mitth'raw'nuruodo (you just try pronouncing that correctly), Thrawn's the antithesis of a traditional Star Wars baddie in several ways. One, he's a blue-skinned, red-eyed, glass-cuttingly cheekboned alien, something unheard of in the human-centric, semi-xenophobic Empire. His species, the Chiss, are cloaked in secrecy and reside in an unmapped section of space known as the Unknown Regions. Second, Thrawn is a Grand Admiral, a rank Zahn invented for Heir; it's as high up militarily as one can get without stepping on the Emperor's (Ian McDiarmid) prickly toes. Few officers are granted the title, which speaks to the capabilities of this singular alien in the eyes of the Emperor.

What Sets Thrawn Apart From Other ‘Star Wars’ Villains?

Third, and most notably, he's a tactician. Thrawn is the coolest blue cucumber in the galaxy, rarely stirred to anger or even irritation, which automatically places him in direct contrast to the emotionally charged Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) and Emperor Palpatine. Thrawn outwits his opponents through logic and calculated strategies by simply being the smartest person in the room. He possesses an almost preternatural sense of observation that cuts people off at the knees before they've even contemplated fighting back; think an evil Sherlock Holmes (he even has a rotating list of Dr. Watson-esque sidekicks). Thrawn isn't Force-sensitive, he's just that skilled at perceiving minutia and does so with nary a navy hair out of place.

Fourth and finally, Thrawn's calling card is the role art plays in his tactical repertoire. In his own words from Star Wars: Rebels, "to defeat an enemy you must know them. Not simply their battle tactics, but their history, philosophy, art." And from Heir to the Empire: "Learn about art, Captain. When you understand a species' art, you understand the species." By studying art, he deduces a species' cultural tendencies and extrapolates how groups or individuals will react in battle. Those keenly devastating instincts combined with his serenely calm demeanor strike fear into the hearts of Imperial officers and the New Republic alike and present a different kind of threat within the Star Wars universe. He's so formidable that only something too outrageous for him to predict can throw a wrench in his meticulous plans. Call Taylor Swift, because Thrawn's the definition of an invincible mastermind.

Thrawn’s Jump From Book to Screen

Because Star Wars villains must meet a gruesome end, Thrawn died in the final book of Zahn's Heir trilogy. His brilliant brain proved so overwhelmingly popular with fans, however, that Zahn wrote four additional books examining Thrawn's impact on the galaxy as well as a prequel illuminating his pre-Empire days. After the Walt Disney Company purchased Lucasfilm and designated all the tie-in novels, Zahn's included, as "Legends" properties that were no longer canonical, it was a world-shattering event when Star Wars: Rebels showrunner Dave Filoni reincorporated Thrawn back into official Disney canon. Thanks to Filoni, Thrawn made the jump from book to screen by joining Rebels as the antagonist of seasons three and four. When Filoni dropped the news on an unsuspecting audience at Star Wars Celebration 2016, Thrawn's dramatic reveal received a barn-busting reception.

When it comes to his portrayal in Rebels, Thrawn's a tad more gloatingly cruel for cruelty's sake than in the Heir trilogy. Otherwise, it's that odd, spectacular magic of watching a character that's been long-ingrained in one's imagination step off the page and move. Thrawn was an effective foil for the Rebels Ghost crew, and this is after said group defeated four Inquisitors, Vader himself, and Darth Maul (Sam Witwer). When all of those fail, you bring in the Grand Admiral. Danish actor Lars Mikkelsen — who's returning to play Thrawn in live action — breathed life into the blue-skinned icon with a magnificent performance that understood the assignment and then some. With his cool contemplation and poised composure, Mikkelsen's Thrawn is both charismatic and terrifying. When Ahsoka premieres in August, it'll answer what machinations Thrawn's been up to since he disappeared alongside Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) in the Rebels finale.

Thrawn's return to canon coincided with Zahn's return as the author of two new trilogies. Beginning in 2017 with Thrawn (a title that gets the message across), the three books — Thrawn, Thrawn: Alliances, and Thrawn: Treason — cover the blue man's rise within the Imperial Ranks. The Ascendancy trilogy — Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising, Thrawn Ascendancy: Greater Good, and Thrawn Ascendancy: Lesser Evil — chronicles Thrawn's origins as a unique boy plucked from obscurity who morphs into an adult military commander of controversial prestige among the Chiss hierarchy.

Dave Filoni’s Thrawn Is Different From Timothy Zahn’s Thrawn

That's one twisting, complicated history for a single villain. To make matters thornier, Thrawn's characterization by way of Zahn paints him as far more complex than his depictions in Rebels or even Heir to the Empire. Ever since he joined the Empire, Thrawn's been a spy doing reconnaissance work for the Chiss; his goal is to protect the galaxy, not achieve galactic domination for the glory of the Empire. He aims to harness the Empire's technological resources and use them as an additional defense against looming threats from the Unknown Regions.

That goal doesn't make Thrawn a clean-cut hero, however — which is the delicious thing about him. He devotes his life to defending the defenseless, but he's a man who does anything in service of that greater good. As such, Thrawn makes ruthless decisions, breaks rules without blinking, and there's the matter of his turning a blind eye to atrocities committed by the Empire. Nevertheless, Thrawn makes waves within the Imperial Navy for his upstanding character. He respects others by default and goes out of his way to mentor, nurture, and empower the officers under his command, which earns him their irrefutable loyalty through admiration instead of fear. He's a staunch defender of innocents and minimizes civilian casualties whenever he can. He's clueless about politics and even socially awkward on occasion.

In the Ascendancy trilogy especially, Thrawn reads as somewhere on the autistic spectrum between his lack of political acumen and the way society isolates him for his specialized abilities. The Chiss disdain his methods while jealous Imperials detest his meteoric success. Aside from the few friendships he stumbles into, he's an outsider by an external force, not choice. The Chiss eventually exile him, which means Thrawn has never wavered from protecting his people even after their rulers unilaterally rejected him. If that isn't heartbreaking antihero behavior, I don't know what is.

Grand Admiral Thrawn Isn’t a Villain — He’s an Antihero (Which Makes Him Great)

Another interesting tidbit is how Thrawn's altruistic character didn't originate with the Disney novels. Following Heir to the Empire's conclusion, every Legends-era book Zahn wrote retroactively depicted Thrawn as an admirable guy who made questionable decisions. The Thrawn of Disney canon and the Thrawn of Legends are of the exact same temperament. This isn't a case of Disney executives softening up a nasty fellow. Thrawn's creator changed his vision and has kept that vision consistent since the mid-1990s.

With all this in mind, there isn't much nuance in Thrawn's Rebels characterization. He's your typical big bad evil Imperial except for the brains and the art. To be fair, Filoni surprised Zahn with an almost finished Season 3 and the timeline of Season 4's production may have precluded taking a different characterization of Thrawn into account. But with six canon books of Thrawn as a tragically inclined antihero versus two Rebels seasons of Thrawn operating as the galaxy's nastiest blue jerk, there's just one question going into Ahsoka: which Thrawn are we going to see? One accurate to his creator's vision, or one filtered through the limited scope of a de-canonized trilogy that Zahn retconned decades ago?

As the visionary responsible for some of the franchise's greatest stories, Dave Filoni should have the freedom to create the Ahsoka series he wants. At the same time, someone who uses another writer's creation should hold true to that creator's outlook. Rather than moving in lockstep with the sadistic, power-hungry villain concept, why not show a Thrawn with surprisingly sympathetic motivations? Why not have Thrawn's sacrificial nature be a source of conflict between him and our heroes? That's subversive and new rather than the same old, same old, and it respects Zahn's careful intentions.

With the revelation that Filoni consulted with Timothy Zahn for Ahsoka, fans can hope to see both the Thrawn who outwits his enemies by crooning over art and the one who gently reassures frightened young girls. Whatever version of Thrawn graces our screens, the ecstatic outpouring of love for this unique character, and Mikkelsen's return, is palpable. Now, we wait until August.