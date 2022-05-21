With the Star Wars universe ever-growing and maybe at its peak popularity, one of the great things that Star Wars accomplished in recent years is blurring the line between animation and live-action. Characters can now cross over from one into the other and then back into one, making each new series relevant and part of the grander mythos of the universe and giving the animated shows the relevance they've always deserved.

And while fans and audiences won't argue that animation is just as valid a medium as live-action, there is always a thrill seeing those characters in a live-action setting. And as we near the days when Ahsoka Tano can get her own series, there are several characters still waiting on their chance to show up in a project of their own.

Asajj Ventress

The secret dark side assassin of Count Dooku, Ventress is a popular character among fans for being a femme fatale, her unique fighting style, and compelling character arc. While initially a full-on antagonist, as The Clone Wars progressed, she became more and more of an anti-villain. She became an anti-hero by the end as she began to forge her destiny away from the Sith and the Jedi.

While Ventress' story does have a conclusion in the novel Dark Disciple, it was never animated due to The Clone Wars' initial cancellation, leaving her story unfinished in animated form. While Dark Disciple could work as an animated film, it would also be a great novel to adapt to live-action as Ventress' debut live-action intro. And if not that, maybe a flashback in Obi-Wan Kenobi would suffice.

Beilert Valance

One of the many Legends characters that have since transferred over to canon, Beilert Valance is a cyborg bounty hunter who served alongside Han Solo during his days at the Imperial Academy and was extensively wounded. Having gotten cybernetic upgrades but discharged, Valance became a bounty hunter and became one of the best in the galaxy, rivaling that of even Boba Fett.

Valance's story and character concept are unique, and while he has been chiefly relegated to comics, there is plenty of opportunity for a live-action appearance. Maybe, if The Book of Boba Fett gets a second season, he could be a rival for Boba's throne as Valance has always disliked the Mandalorian clone.

Cal Kestis

A Jedi Padawan who ended up escaping Order 66, Cal Kestis' story is told in the video game Jedi: Fallen Order, where he is searching for a way to rebuild the Jedi Order using a Holocron containing the names of Force-sensitive children. While it's not a new story for Star Wars, as Jedi surviving Order 66 is a common plot hook, it's how Fallen Order tells its story that makes it work, and Cal Kestis is a big part of that.

It's reasonable to believe that Cal would work wonders in a live-action environment, mainly since Cameron Monaghan was, outside of the character's voice, the model for him too. As Cal's story will continue in the sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order next year (rumored to be titled Jedi: Survivor), we will likely have to wait for a live-action incarnation of the character until that game is completed.

Captain Rex

Quite possibly the most popular character who has yet to appear in a live-action setting, Captain Rex is the former clone trooper commander for Anakin Skywalker and a mentor figure to Ahsoka. One of the few clones to defect against the Republic during Order 66, he eventually joined the Rebellion and became an integral part of the fight against the Empire.

With Temuera Morrison even expressing interest in playing the character, the door is wide open for a Rex appearance. It's possible we could see him in Ahsoka, though more likely, he may be in Andor as that show takes place during the same period as Rebels.

Doctor Aphra

A relatively recent character that's so popular she received her comic series less than a year after her debut, Doctor Chelli Lona Aphra is an archeologist that can be best described as the Star Wars equalivent of Indiana Jones. The only difference is that while Indy fights Nazis and fights on the side of good, Aphra is usually out for herself and gets into more trouble because of it.

With her witty banter and adventure film leanings, Doctor Aphra is a character begging for a full theatrical feature. Not only that, but her presence as one of Star Wars' most prominent LGBTQ+ characters gives the series a chance to diversify — an area that live-action Star Wars has admittedly struggled with.

Ezra Bridger

A young force-sensitive child from the Empire-occupied planet of Lothal, Ezra is the lead character of Rebels and ends up coming into his own as a Jedi learner throughout the series. Unlike prior Jedi in the series, Ezra embraces his darker tendencies, not for evil but for the good of the heroes. By learning to control his impulses, he helps characters like Darth Maul and Hondo Ohnaka find some redemption, albeit sometimes through odd means.

RELATED:

Every Season of 'Star Wars Rebels,' Ranked From Worst to Best

At the end of the series, Ezra transports himself away across the galaxy with Thrawn to save his planet and friends. We haven't seen him since, and while this story may be finished in live-action, it's very likely the upcoming Ahsoka series will finally answer that question, thus giving us our first look at live-action Ezra.

Kanan Jarrus

Yet another Jedi Padawan who survived Order 66, Kanan Jarrus, eventually found himself in the Rebellion by no means of his own. Instead, he wished to follow his heart and be with Hera Syndulla, the Twi'lek pilot that would eventually become his one true love. However, he ultimately revealed himself as a Jedi to protect Ezra and gained a new meaning as a teacher and eventual leader of the Rebellion.

Kanan is arguably the best character on Rebels. His compelling character arc transforms him from a man running from his past to a man looking for a brighter future. Rebels' final episodes give him a suitably epic (and tearjerking) end to his character. But there is still a section of time left untold with him, and this is prime live-action material and a possible appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi to tie into the Inquisitor storylines.

Ren

Ren is a man shrouded in mystery, the leader of the Knights of Ren and one of Ben Solo's dark side masters. All we know about him is that he previously killed the last man known as "Ren" and has been leading the Knights of Ren since at least the time of the Galactic Civil War until Ben Solo killed him in combat.

While the story has already been told, the origins of Kylo Ren would make for a great standalone feature film, particularly in regards to exploring Ren as a character. His mysterious nature also makes him a prime candidate for his own installment, particularly regarding his relationship with the rest of the Knights, Ben, and Snoke.

Sabine Wren

One of the members of the Ghost and the heir to Clan Wren of Mandalore, Sabine is a tough-as-nails, independent girl who ends up finding a friend for life in Ezra and a found family in the rest of the crew as she attempts to figure out her destiny. She was at one point considered Mandalore due to wielding the Darksaber, though she eventually passed down the title to Bo-Katan.

Her story is far from over, as the end of Rebels indicated that she was teaming up with Ahsoka to find Ezra in the Unknown Regions after the Battle of Endor. This story seems to be on its way to being told in Ahsoka, meaning a live-action Sabine is likely not far off, and it will be well worth it.

Thrawn

One of the most popular villains in the entire Star Wars canon, Thrawn's intimidating presence and tactical knowledge were widespread in the Thrawn Trilogy of books from Legends and his eventual canonization in Rebels. Despite being a show aimed at kids first and foremost, Thrawn brought a level of maturity to the show that changed it forever and allowed it to grow up with its audience.

Thrawn was mentioned in The Mandalorian's second season in Ahsoka's debut episode, so it stands to reason that he will likely appear in live-action before The Mandalorian is completed. It's very likely that Thrawn could be the big bad of the entire series when all is said and done in a pseudo-remake of the Thrawn Trilogy.

