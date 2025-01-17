March is a hugely pivotal month for Star Wars fans, as Lucasfilm and Marvel Comics are teaming up once more to honor Women’s History Month with a series of stunning variant covers celebrating the women of the galaxy far, far away. This year’s collection, which features artwork by acclaimed comic artists Betsy Cola, Ema Lupacchino, Jan Duursema, and Yasmine Putri highlights a quartet of the most iconic and beloved female characters in the whole saga. Played by Daisy Ridley in the Star Wars sequel series, and soon in an upcoming follow-up), the Rey collection will focus on some of her untold stories.

As the powerful Jedi who ultimately defeated the Sith in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey takes the spotlight on one of the variant covers. Rey's journey from nobody to someone of great importance was the throughline of the entire sequel trilogy and now fans can relive her story in the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Adaptation comic series. It will include never-before-seen scenes that weren’t featured in the final film, giving readers a deeper dive into Rey’s character and her epic battle against the somehow re-emerged Emperor Palpatine. The striking cover art was designed by Yasmine Putri.

Who Else is Featured in Star Wars Women's History Month?

Close

While Rey is heavily featured, the Women’s History Month covers also celebrate three other unforgettable Star Wars heroines from across the timeline of the series. First up is Ahsoka Tano, the former Jedi and fan-favorite who recently headlined her own live-action Disney+ series (which is now getting a second season), who appears in Star Wars: Jedi Knights.

Then there's Lina Soh, the Supreme Chancellor from the High Republic era, who will feature in Star Wars: The High Republic – Fear of the Jedi. Finally, we have our General, our Princess, and let's be honest, our Queen, Leia Organa - the iconic Rebel leader, who will be depicted during her Jedi training in the post-Return of the Jedi era, which is a period Marvel Comics is currently exploring. The comic featuring Leia is titled Star Wars: Legacy of Vader.

Star Wars: Jedi Knights #1 will be available from March 5. Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #2 drops on March 13, while Star Wars: The High Republic – Fear of the Jedi #2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Adaptation #2 will both be available to purchase from March 26. For more information on the upcoming releases, visit Marvel.com.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available to stream on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+