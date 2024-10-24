When George Lucas created Star Wars, he populated the galaxy far, far away with an eclectic mix of characters that became iconic in their own right. Among them, few are as memorable as Yoda (Frank Oz), the diminutive Jedi Master with a distinct way of speaking and unparalleled wisdom. Yoda’s appearance, while entirely alien, has a strangely familiar quality that connects him to one of the greatest human figures of the 20th century—Albert Einstein.

According to The Week, Albert Einstein's likeness played a key role in shaping Yoda’s look, particularly in his expressive eyes and wrinkled face. Understanding the connection between the genius physicist and Yoda adds a new layer of depth to one of cinema’s most beloved characters. But, it turns out the legendary makeup artist behind the magic also looked at his own reflection when molding Yoda to life.

Stuart Freeborn Used Details of His Own Face for the Original Mold of Yoda

When given the honorable task to mold the greatest Jedi master to ever exist, George Lucas needed Yoda to be old, wise, and otherworldly while maintaining enough relatability that audiences could connect with. Stuart Freeborn, a British makeup artist with a renowned film resume that included work on 2001: A Space Odyssey, was the mastermind behind Yoda's debut for Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. Freeborn faced a unique challenge: creating a puppet character that could convey wisdom and emotion despite its small size and mechanical limitations.

The key to achieving this was in the facial design, and Freeborn found his solution by blending several sources of inspiration. According to The New York Times, the legendary makeup artist first looked at his own 66-year-old face. Freeborn examined his own retreating hairline and wrinkled forehead. He then carved deep wrinkles into Yoda's bald scalp, exaggerating the Jedi master's wise temperament.

While Freeborn initially based Yoda's features on his own aging face, he wanted to give the character an intellectual depth beyond the ordinary. For this, he turned to none other than Albert Einstein! There was a hanging picture of Einstein in the office where Freeborn was working, which was the catalyst for the idea. Per Mental Floss, special effects artist Nick Maley recalls, "...A picture of Einstein ended up on the wall behind the Yoda sculptures and the wrinkles around Einstein's eyes somehow got worked into the Yoda design. Over the course of this evolutionary process Yoda slowly changed from a comparatively spritely [sic], tall, skinny, grasshopper kind of character into the old wise spirited gnome that we all know today."

Yoda's Wrinkled Eyes Reflect Albert Einstein's Intellectual Wisdom

One of the most distinctive aspects of Yoda's design is his expressive eyes. Freeborn closely studied Einstein's eyes, seeing a depth and complexity in them that fit perfectly with Lucas's vision. Einstein's eyes, often depicted in photographs as intense and thoughtful, reflected both a keen brainpower and an understanding of life's mysteries. The eyes communicated more than all-knowingness — they conveyed a sense of empathy, a quality essential to Yoda's story as a Jedi Master.

In The Empire Strikes Back, Yoda plays the role of a mentor to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), guiding him on his path to becoming a Jedi. His teachings of strength, patience, and the ability to comprehend the larger forces at play in the galaxy mirror the kind of deep insight that Einstein had when he revolutionized the world of physics with his theories of relativity. Just as Einstein's eyes were known for their penetrating gaze, Yoda's eyes convey an intelligence that speaks to his long life and mastery over the Force. The subtle emotional expressions that Yoda's eyes can portray, from sternness to compassion, are a crucial part of his design, and it's no surprise that Freeborn would look to Einstein to model this element.

Another aspect of Yoda's design that draws from Einstein is the character's unmistakable wrinkled face. By the time Einstein was a globally recognized figure, his face had become etched with lines that spoke to a life spent thinking, questioning, and seeking answers to some of the universe's greatest enigmas. His appearance was that of a man who carried the weight of knowledge, precisely what Freeborn wanted to imbue in the 900-year-old Yoda. The last step involved puppeteer Frank Oz, who requested Yoda not have a fitted jaw, per Mental Floss. Yoda's chinless jaw gave Oz free movement and thus more room for the character's demeanor to shine through.

The decision to make Yoda an elderly, small creature was purposeful. His diminutive stature contrasts with his immense power and authority, solidifying his role as a wise elder in the Jedi Order. By channeling Einstein's aged and thoughtful look, Stuart Freeborn gave Yoda features that immediately communicate his long life and profound wisdom. Just as Einstein's physical appearance in his later years reflected a life spent grappling with the biggest questions of mankind, Yoda's mold reflects his journey over centuries of training Jedi and guarding the secrets of the Force.

