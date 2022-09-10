Star Wars: The High Republic fans, our time has come. At Disney Branded Television's D23 panel, it was shared that Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, a full-length preschool animated series set in The High Republic era has found its lead voice cast. The series will now star Jamaal Avery Jr. as Jedi Youngling Kai Brightstar, who teams up with pilot Nash Durango, played by Emma Berman, for a series of adventures designed to teach life skills to the young viewers.

Back in February, Collider's own Maggie Lovitt reported that a new Star Wars series was rumored to be in the works under Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. As the details emerged, it became clear this series was the show now known as Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which stars Jude Law and is being billed as "Stranger Things in space."

One key element of this report was that the series would be set in The High Republic era, but at Star Wars Celebration, it was revealed that the series actually takes place around the same time as The Mandalorian — which, for those not in the know, is approximately 280 years after The High Republic era.

Star Wars: The High Republic is a publishing initiative that launched in January 2021, and follows the Jedi during a golden age of both their existence and of the Republic itself. But things don't stay perfect for long, as a group called the Nihil launch a series of attacks on the Republic, led by the villainous Marchion Ro, who resents the Republics meddling in the Outer Rim. Because the Nihil attacks upend everything in the known galaxy as the Jedi drop everything to respond, it's safe to assume this series will be set sometime prior to the first phase of books.

Young Jedi Adventures will release in 2023 on both Disney Jr. and on Disney+, and as of right now details are few. In the meantime, check out the trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3:

