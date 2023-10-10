Fans of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures got their first look at the upcoming season, with four faces joining the crew from "The High Republic" novels. IGN shared new photos for the upcoming episodes "Charhound Chase" and "Stuck In the Muck" which revealed Jedi Master Loden Greatstorm and his Padawan Bell Zettifar will guest star in an episode along with Jedi Master Estala Maru.

Loden will be voiced by Riverdale’s Matthew Yang King, and Bell will be played by Grown-ish’s Marcus Scribner. Critical Role’s Liam O’Brien guest stars as Maru. Interestingly, this isn’t O’Brien’s first Star Wars role, having played parts in Star Wars Rebels and The Bad Batch. Along with the pictures, IGN revealed that "The High Republic" novelist Cavan Scott has joined the show as a writer.

"The High Republic" is known for its heart-wrenching storytelling, which doesn’t seem to align with the more cheerful Young Jedi Adventures. When asked about blending these very different tones together, Scott explained, “Star Wars is Star Wars, no matter who you're telling it for. The central beats of Star Wars, the hope, the adventure, the fun, they're throughout everything. It's the lens you see those stories through that changes. So you obviously have to be careful.”

What Is 'Young Jedi Adventures About?

Young Jedi Adventures follows a group of Jedi younglings stationed on an outpost on the planet Tenoo. Kai Brightstar (Jamaal Avery Jr.), Lys Solay (Juliet Donenfeld), and Nubs (Dee Bradley Baker) all wish to be great Jedi Knights one day. Together with their pilot friend Nash Durango (Emma Berman), they go on exciting adventures to learn the values of the Jedi.

Meanwhile, "The High Republic" is a multimedia initiative that takes place roughly 200 years before the events of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. Kicked off in 2021 with Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule, the project has produced numerous books, comics, and audio dramas. The upcoming series The Acolyte from Leslye Headland will take place in the final years of the High Republic, roughly 50 years before the beginning of the Skywalker Saga. It chronicles the Jedi and the Republic in their golden age and their downfall into the prequel trilogy.

Young Jedi Adventures airs on Disney+ and Disney Junior.