The Star Wars universe has been expanding rapidly in recent years with the release and renewal of new movies and ongoing TV series. These new installments have introduced new characters, storylines, and themes, while also building upon the existing lore of the franchise. This ongoing expansion has kept fans engaged and excited for more, while also attracting new audiences to the Star Wars world. Its timeless quality appeals to both children and adults alike as it focuses on themes of friendship, love, sacrifice, and the struggle between good and evil which are universal and resonate with audiences of all ages.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is one such upcoming animated series created for the younger audience and is all set to make its way into people’s hearts.

When and Where Is Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Releasing?

On May 4, 2023, also known as Star Wars Day among fans, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will make its debut on the streaming service Disney+ and the television network Disney Junior. On March 27, 2023, three animated shorts introducing the series' characters aired on the Disney Junior YouTube channel.

As per Lucasfilm, three new shorts will debut on the same platform in the coming weeks, and on April 26, 2023, all six will be made available on Disney+. But let us mention again that these are just short snippets of what adventure is in store for our younglings, and you can catch the full episodes on May 4th, 2023 on Disney+.

Is There a Trailer for Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures?

Till now, there hasn’t been a trailer released for Young Jedi Adventures, but three animated shorts have been released on the Disney Junior YouTube channel that has given us a glimpse of what we can expect as we deep dive into the world of the young Jedi. The family-friendly animated series, which is set during the High Republic era, follows a group of young Jedi led by Yoda as they explore the galaxy and learn about the ways of the Force.

The first short titled “Meet the Young Jedi” introduces us to the uber-cute younglings as they get ready to practice with a training droid meant for the older kids but in true child fashion, they are ready to take on anything. Right from the beginning, we get an impression of each Jedi, from a scared Nubs and a wary Lys to a confident thrill-seeking Kai. The 3-minute clip also introduces the audience to Nash, a tech-savvy pilot, and the legendary Jedi Master - Master Yoda.

The second short is named ‘’Lys’ Creature Casper’’ and revolves around Lys, one of the Jedi known for her penchant for creatures and for helping out those in need, that in this short involves the recapturing of an adorable Tooka kitten, so she can be safely delivered to the animal preserve outside of town.

The third short titled “Kai's Daring Droid Rescue’’ involves Kai trusting in himself and the force so he can help those in need which comes in the form of saving a droid stuck in a fast-flowing river. All three short clips pass on valuable lessons focusing on the power of teamwork, trusting in oneself, and helping those in need. The shorts also masterfully establishes all its characters while also not missing out on the dynamics between the younglings with the stunning animations adding that class that is synonymous with the franchise.

Who Is in The Cast of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures?

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures' cast consists primarily of new, original characters. Kai Brightstar is portrayed by Jamaal Avery, Jr. (Abbott Elementary), a Jedi youngling who hopes to follow in the footsteps of Jedi Master Yoda and become a Jedi Knight, with Lys Solay, a Pantoran Jedi youngling, being voiced by Juliet Donenfeld (The Big Show Show). Dee Bradley Baker (Phineas and Ferb) voices Nubs - a Pooba Jedi youngling, Emma Berman (Luca) stars in the voice role of Nash Durango - a pilot who is friends with Kai and the other younglings, and teams up with them to go on adventures, with Jonathan Lipow (Star Wars: The Bad Batch) as RJ-83 giving voice to the droid friend of the younglings. But one visage stands out in particular: Jedi Master Yoda. As our new heroes set out on their galactic adventures, the tiny Jedi will be mentoring them and, without doubt, giving them great words of advice in his distinctive manner of speaking. The beloved character will be voiced by Piotr Michael (Beavis and Butt-Head).

What Is Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures About?

The upcoming release of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures has excited many fans who will finally be able to introduce their kids to a cherished fandom through less stressful but still high-quality adventures. This is the first full-length animated Star Wars series made for preschool children, early-grade schoolers, and their families.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will follow a group of younglings who are being taught the ways of the Force by Jedi Master Yoda. The series is set during Star Wars' High Republic era on the planet of Tenoo and will largely revolve around the Jedi Temple. Due to the background of the animated series, it is set centuries before the happenings of ‘’Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace.’’ The animated series follows young Jedi as they learn the ways of the Force, journey the galaxy, aid people and other creatures in need, and gain special skills necessary to become a Jedi knight. The Jedi-in-training will cover concepts like empathy, self-control, cooperation, tolerance, and friendship.

With the series being set in the time of the High Republic, the galaxy is flourishing at the time, and the Jedi are at the height of their abilities. These good Force users are more in touch with the Midiclorians than ever before and are using them to benefit the galaxy as a whole with the young Jedi acting as models of goodness, justice, and compassion.

Here is the official synopsis:

“Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.”

Who Is Making Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures?

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures was announced at Star Wars Celebration in May 2022 and is being produced by Lucasfilm for Disney+ and Disney Junior. The series was announced by executive producer James Waugh, executive producer and showrunner Michael Olson, supervising director Elliot Bour, and consulting producer Lamont Magee. Lucasfilm's Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes also serve as executive producers with Matthew Margeson composing the score for the series.

Is Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Canon?

As of now, we don't have an answer to that question. Since the series is set during the High Republic era, there is definitely a chance that it will be canon. That being said, since this is a series that is aimed at the youngest of Star Wars fans, it wouldn't be too surprising if it wasn't canon. We will know soon enough with Star Wars Celebration just around the corner.