The Force will be strong on Star Wars Day, as Lucasfilm and Disney+ have announced that the animated series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will debut on the platform on May 4. The date has been designated as Star Wars day for years due to the wordplay related to the franchise's iconic line: "May the Force be with you". Young Jedi Adventures follows Jedi younglings in the High Republic era, as they study the Force and explore the galaxy. They will also help citizens and creatures in need as they try to learn valuable skills needed to become a Jedi along the way.

"Star Wars transcends generations; fans of all ages deeply connect with its imaginative worlds, mythic stories, and unique characters,” says James Waugh, executive producer of the show and Senior Vice President Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm. “When developing Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the first Star Wars series created for preschoolers, the creative team never stopped thinking about how this show may be a ‘youngling’s’ first step into a larger world and their first time experiencing the limitless potential of the Star Wars galaxy."

The show will feature the voice talent of Jamaal Avery, Jr., Juliet Donenfeld, Emma Berman and Dee Bradley Baker. Bradley Baker is known to the franchise's fans for voicing most of the universe's clone troopers in shows as The Clone Wars or The Bad Batch, which is in the process of airing its second season. The actor won't be playing clones this time around, since the High Republic is set many years before the troopers were created. Instead, he'll voice a new character named Nubs. Collider recently spoke with Baker regarding the second season of The Bad Batch, where he discussed the themes of the show and what the characters have to learn this time around.

A Second Star Wars Day Treat

Fans are getting more than one present this year, as Lucasfilm had previously announced that the second season of Star Wars: Visions will also debut on Disney+ on May 4. The new installment, much like the first, will gather animation teams from all over the world, so they can bring their own voices to tell short, original stories based around Star Wars concepts. Nine different countries will create new anime shorts, which are not canon to the franchise, but merely fantastical artistic expressions to admire.